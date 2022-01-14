"There is no ego" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli for playing second fiddle to Rishabh Pant in the 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for keeping his ego aside and playing second fiddle to Rishabh Pant on Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa.

Kohli scored 29 runs off 143 deliveries during his vigil of more than three hours at the crease. He played a supporting role to perfection in his 94-run fifth-wicket partnership with the aggressive Pant.

While reviewing India's batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke highly of the Indian skipper's dogged knock. He said:

"It was absolutely shutter down. The one thing I liked about Kohli is that there is no ego. He said he is the hero but he is happy being the hero's brother. You play Rishabh Pant, I will play second fiddle. Fantastic Virat Kohli."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Kohli was the epitome of patience during his innings. Chopra elaborated:

"He kept on leaving deliveries - so much patience, dedication, determination and to know your off-stump. We have seen very few times that he has played 143 balls and scored 29 runs, even in that he got a boundary each of Rabada and Keshav Maharaj on the legs."

Virat Kohli struck just four boundaries during his 29-run knock. Apart from a boundary through the covers off Marco Jansen's bowling, his other three fours came on the leg side.

"Did he go too much into his shell?" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's dismissal

Virat Kohli nicked a catch to second slip off Lungi Ngidi's bowling

However, Aakash Chopra questioned whether Kohli playing against his nature contributed to his dismissal. He explained:

"But one more thing was felt that did he go too much into his shell because this is not his nature. His nature is to dominate while playing cricket. You can associate this with Pujara because he keeps leaving deliveries and it doesn't affect him."

The reputed commentator concluded by saying that Kohli might have finally lost patience and thereby his wicket. Chopra observed:

"Was it the reason that he flirted with a widish delivery because till when will you keep your natural instinct in check. But it was a very good knock because there was a partnership."

Kohli was lured into playing a cover drive off a delivery well outside the off-stump from Lungi Ngidi. He only managed to get an outside edge and was caught in the slips by Aiden Markram.

