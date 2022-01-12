"He has wasted a chance" - Ajit Agarkar on Mayank Agarwal not scoring big runs in the India vs South Africa Test series

Ajit Agarkar believes Mayank Agarwal has wasted a chance to consolidate his place in the Indian Test side.

Agarwal was dismissed for just seven runs in India's second innings of the ongoing third and final Test against South Africa. The opening batter, who scored 60 runs in his first knock of the series, failed to cross the 30-run mark post that.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Ajit Agarkar was asked if Mayank Agarwal had wasted an opportunity since Rohit Sharma is likely to replace him at the top of the order. He responded:

"He has wasted a chance because he started the series well. It is not easy when Rabada is in such good rhythm, the way he was bowling, but he [Mayank] has technical faults. He gets out in the same way and he will get more exposed, especially, in overseas conditions."

However, the former India cricketer acknowledged that it was an excellent delivery from Kagiso Rabada that accounted for Agarwal's dismissal in the second innings at Cape Town. Agarkar explained:

"He could have done very little with this ball because it was close to the off-stump on a good length, moved away slightly after pitching and bounced as well. Mayank Agarwal has not played much in overseas conditions as well because he is the third or fourth opener."

Agarwal drove Rabada straight down the ground for a boundary off an overpitched delivery. The Proteas pacer pulled the length back a little on the next delivery and got the opener to edge a catch to Dean Elgar at first slip.

"KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will definitely be disappointed" - Gautam Gambhir

Mayank Agarwal's footwork is not assured against back-of-a-length deliveries

Gautam Gambhir observed that both Agarwal and KL Rahul will be disappointed with their dismissals in India's second innings. He said the following about Agarwal:

"KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will definitely be disappointed. The way Agarwal got out, there was a close call earlier also when the ball hit the pad. He got out similarly in the first innings as well. So somewhere or the other, this is a technical fault. He does not have a solid base."

The former India opener also pinpointed the reason behind Rahul's dismissal. Gambhir explained:

"KL Rahul will be extremely disappointed because it was not a wicket-taking ball. He couldn't transfer his body weight and just played from the crease. If you don't transfer the body weight in places like South Africa and you nick, there is very little chance that the ball will not carry."

Innings - 5

Runs - 27

Dismissals - 3

Average - 9

Balls/dismissal - 35



Out of the three dismissals, two have come in the second innings & KL averages two.



#SAvsIND | #TestCricket KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen in this seriesInnings - 5Runs - 27Dismissals - 3Average - 9Balls/dismissal - 35Out of the three dismissals, two have come in the second innings & KL averages two. KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen in this seriesInnings - 5Runs - 27Dismissals - 3Average - 9Balls/dismissal - 35Out of the three dismissals, two have come in the second innings & KL averages two.#SAvsIND | #TestCricket

Rahul, too, could not convert his excellent start to the series into a big one. After scoring a century in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, he reached the fifty-run mark just once.

