"It was almost as if they had decided they are not going to win" - Sunil Gavaskar on India's post-lunch tactics during defeat to South Africa

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar questioned the team's tactics on Day 4 of the third and final Test against South Africa. He suggested that the Virat Kohli-led side had already accepted defeat before the end of the match.

Needing eight wickets to win today, and with South Africa chasing 212, India got just one breakthrough in the first session. The Proteas then made short work of the chase in the second session and won the match with seven wickets to spare to seal the series 2-1.

Speaking on the Star Sports network, Gavaskar said:

"It was a mystery to me why Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah did not bowl after lunch. It was almost as if India had decided that they are not going to win this."

He added:

"The field placements there were for Ashwin was not right... There were singles available easily. Five fielders were in the deep. Let the batters take a chance. That is your only opportunity to get them out."

"The application shown by South Africa batters praiseworthy" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar went on to praise South Africa's batters for showing good application in both the second and third Tests after India emerged on top in the first game. He said:

"The pitches weren't the best for batting but the application shown by the South Africans in Johannesburg, the application shown by them in this Test as well has been praiseworthy. That showed the character of the team."

Keegan Petersen was the star with the bat for South Africa. With 276 runs, he topped the batting charts in the series, with captain Dean Elgar close behind him with 235 runs.

Petersen hit three half-centuries, including two in the third Test (72 and 82) while Elgar hit half-centuries in the fourth innings of the first and second Tests.

