"Will try to pick the brains of Paras Mhambrey and Rahul Dravid" - Arshdeep Singh ahead of the T20I series against South Africa

For his brilliant performances in IPL 2022, the Indian selectors have rewarded pacer Arshdeep Singh with a place in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa.

The 23-year-old is looking forward to making full use of this opportunity. Singh emphasised working on his consistency and is eager to work with head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during his stint with the Indian team.

In a conversation with NDTV, he said:

"I want to work on my consistency. I want to be more consistent. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey sir would be there, Rahul Dravid sir would be there, I will try to pick their brains and I will try to figure out in what mental state the player should be in."

Despite picking up only 10 wickets in 14 games in IPL 2022, Arshdeep Singh has been admiringly exceptional with his yorker abilities. He's done some extremely tidy work bowling at the death for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and conceded just 7.70 runs an over in the tournament.

"Credit goes to my bowling coach Jaswant Rai and bowling coach of PBKS - Damien Wright" - Arshdeep Singh

Yorker is one of the toughest deliveries to execute in cricket. Stating how to perfected the delivery, Arshdeep said that it is all about repetition. He noted:

"I guess, it is all about repetition (on how he has managed to deliver yorkers on a consistent basis). Yorker is a delivery that you learn to perfect after bowling it ball after ball. It is based on how you feel on that day and how the wicket is."

The left-arm pacer credited his coach Jaswant Rai and PBKS' bowling coach Damien Wright for his sucess. He added:

"The credit goes to my bowling coach Jaswant Rai and also the bowling coach of PBKS -- Damien Wright. They have worked a lot with me, before the match, Wright used to tell me that I should practice bowling yorkers with the wet ball as well because if dew comes in, then there are chances of missing the yorkers."

Speaking about his preparations before every game, Arshdeep Singh said:

"You always have butterflies in your stomach, no matter how much cricket you play. The excitement to play cricket is always there in a cricketer. But when you get the role clarity from your team, it makes things easier in terms of execution. I follow my routines and processes before each game and I try to make sure I do not miss them."

India will kick off the series against South Africa on June 9, 2022 in New Delhi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far