"Ban him for a game" - Twitter slams Virat Kohli for outburst after DRS decision goes against India

Tensions sparked as Virat Kohli reacted angrily after DRS overturned on-field umpire Marais Erasmus' decision to give Dean Elgar out LBW to Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 3 of the third and final Test between South Africa and India.
Erasmus adjudged Elgar out after Ashwin rapped him on the pads. However, Elgar reviewed and DRS showed that the ball was going over the stumps although it looked plumb to the naked eye.
Kohli and the rest of the team looked frustrated and they let their displeasure be known into the stump mic, with the Indian skipper leading the way. Vice-captain KL Rahul and Ashwin were also caught on the stump mic.
However, many on social media were not pleased with the way Kohli conducted himself.
Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
After the incident, India seemed to be distracted as South Africa picked up the tempo and put on runs at a quick rate.
Virat Kohli has the last laugh in battle with Dean Elgar
Virat Kohli was heard constantly sledging Dean Elgar during the match. After the DRS incident, there was another LBW appeal as Jasprit Bumrah hit Elgar on the pads. Kohli was then heard saying that the DRS would show the ball 'going over shoulder height'.
Elgar, though, kept defying India's bowlers. However, on the stroke of stumps, Bumrah finally broke his resistance, getting a faint nick down the leg-side as Rishabh Pant completed a good catch.
The umpire initially gave him not out but Virat Kohli reviewed and Snicko showed that there was contact. Kohli chirped away at Elgar as they waited, with the replay showing a spike as the ball passed his bat. He then gave the Proteas captain a send-off.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
South Africa finished the day at 101/2, with Keegan Petersen batting on 48. Rishabh Pant had earlier scored a fantastic century to help India score 198 in their second innings and set South Africa a target of 212 in the series decider.