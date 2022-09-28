IND vs SA 2022: "Big concern for India before World Cup" - Fans react as Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of 1st T20I 

Team India will be without their fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the T20I series opener against South Africa on Wednesday, September 28, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking at the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma disclosed that Bumrah had a niggle on the morning of the match, which is why he wasn't included in the playing XI.

The right-arm pacer was out of action for several months with a back injury earlier this year. The speedster returned to action in the recently concluded home T20I series against Australia. While he featured in two matches, Bumrah struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with a dismal economy rate of 12.16.

The Indian think tank would want Bumrah to regain his match fitness soon so that he can get some much-needed match time ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup 2022, which kicks off next month in Australia.

The BCCI took to their Twitter account to reveal that Bumrah had complained of back pain during a practice session. The Indian board wrote:

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I."

Many fans took to social media to react to the news of Bumrah not playing due to a niggle. They were worried about his injury woes ahead of the marquee T20 competition.

"@Jaspritbumrah93 misses out due to back pain. Not good for Indian Team," a Twitter user wrote.

Black @si9oh

#JaspritBumrah Yaar...Jassi ko cotton se flower se dhak ke rakho,koi injuries nahi honi chahiye!! Yaar...Jassi ko cotton se flower se dhak ke rakho,koi injuries nahi honi chahiye!!#JaspritBumrah

Duke @DukeForPM



#INDvAUS #JaspritBumrah Indian selectors seeing Bumrah getting injured again : Indian selectors seeing Bumrah getting injured again :#INDvAUS #JaspritBumrah https://t.co/iLJoAHtc1W

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Another injury for Jasprit Bumrah? Want him to be fit and ready for the T20 World Cup, wouldn't be the same to face India without him on 23rd October. #INDvSA Another injury for Jasprit Bumrah? Want him to be fit and ready for the T20 World Cup, wouldn't be the same to face India without him on 23rd October. #INDvSA

Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Jasprit Bumrah's fitness is a huge concern still. He is not fully recovered. Shami becomes more important in this situation. Jasprit Bumrah's fitness is a huge concern still. He is not fully recovered. Shami becomes more important in this situation.

Diveshrewatkar @Diveshrewatkar2 @vlp1994 Let him rest in this series as well..we want fresh and injury free Bumrah in t20 wc @vlp1994 Let him rest in this series as well..we want fresh and injury free Bumrah in t20 wc

Waleed Rauf @WaleedRauf20 Jasprit bumrah Still suffering from back Pain not playing today match really a big concern for INDIA before Worldcup #INDvsSA Jasprit bumrah Still suffering from back Pain not playing today match really a big concern for INDIA before Worldcup #INDvsSA

Vinayakk @vinayakkm



#INDvSA I just hope they are being like super mega extra careful with Bumrah because otherwise it's a little bit worrying. I just hope they are being like super mega extra careful with Bumrah because otherwise it's a little bit worrying. #INDvSA

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit When does India inform ICC abt skipping WT20. No Bumrah, no WC. When does India inform ICC abt skipping WT20. No Bumrah, no WC.

diya @wtfdiyaaa the wait for arshdeep singh and jasprit bumrah bowling together in the death overs continues... the wait for arshdeep singh and jasprit bumrah bowling together in the death overs continues...

Deepak Chahar replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's starting XI for the first T20I against South Africa. Furthermore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh also made a return to the side.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first on the surface. Here are the playing XIs for the contest:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

Jasprit Bumrah's last T20I outing was forgettable one

The ace fast bowler failed to make a significant impact in the T20I series decider against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. Jasprit Bumrah conceded 50 runs from his full quota of four overs in the clash, recording his worst figures in the format.

He is part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. His recent fitness issues have concerned many fans as he has been one of India's top performers across formats in recent years.

The Men in Blue's death bowling has come under the scanner as they have let the game slip at that juncture on multiple occasions this year. Bumrah's presence will be key for Rohit Sharma and Co. given his ability to bowl miserly spells towards the backend of the innings.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on October 23. The side will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their first match.

