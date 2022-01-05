"Bowl like Latham, bat like Greenidge" - Wasim Jaffer compares 'Lord' Shardul Thakur to cricketing greats after 2nd Test

India's Shardul Thakur won widespread praise for his spirited performances with both bat and ball in the ongoing Johannesburg Test against South Africa. Taking to his social media accounts, ex-cricketer Wasim Jaffer has also lauded the 30-year-old for his contributions.

The former India opener compared Thakur's inspiring bowling performance against South Africa to that of England cricket legend Sir Ian Botham. The right-armer claimed seven crucial wickets on Day 2 to dent South Africa's chances of securing a commanding lead.

Furthermore, he also chipped in with a handy knock of 28 from just 24 deliveries on Day 3. With his post, Jaffer suggested that the lower-order batter played like the explosive West Indies opener, Sir Gordon Greenidge.

Here's what Wasim Jaffer posted on the micro-blogging site:

Thakur, in his brief stay at the crease, entertained viewers by slamming five fours and a solitary six. The right-hander's promising knock was ended by left-arm pacer Marco Jansen.

"God himself has tweeted about me" - Shardul Thakur on Sachin Tendulkar's tweet

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar posted an appreciation tweet for Shadul Thakur after the bowler rattled the Proteas batting order on Day 2. In his conversation with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, the pacer expressed his delight at being praised by the 'Little Master'.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



#SAvIND Congratulations to @imShard on picking up 7 wickets with his steady bowling and variations. Good support by the others. Congratulations to @imShard on picking up 7 wickets with his steady bowling and variations. Good support by the others.#SAvIND

Thakur mentioned how he has shared the dressing room with Tendulkar on a few occasions as both hail from Mumbai. He also noted that the prolific run-scorer supported him a lot during those times.

Here's what he said:

"It's my pleasure that the God himself has tweeted about me. Being a Mumbaikar, I have played a few games with him. He has always supported me as a youngster and it's always good to hear from him, it is a morale booster."

Also Read Article Continues below

Thakur finished with figures of 7/61. Notably, these are the best bowling figures for an Indian bowler in Test matches against South Africa. He will also have a major role to play in the final innings of the game as India aim to seal the series by pocketing the 2nd Test.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar