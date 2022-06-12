“He is the most valuable T20 cricketer in world cricket right now” - Brad Hogg lavishes praise on Hardik Pandya 

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has picked Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell as the two players who have impressed him a lot over the last month.

The 51-year-old described Hardik as the most valuable T20 cricketer at present and lauded Mitchell for standing up to England’s potent bowling attack in the ongoing Test series.

The 28-year-old Indian all-rounder is currently part of the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. He made a comeback on the basis of an excellent IPL 2022 season, during which he led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to victory in their maiden season.

Praising Hardik, Hogg opined that he should be named captain of the Indian T20I squad. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, he commented about the in-form all-rounder:

“Hardik Pandya should be captain of this T20 team in front of Rahul. He proved his worth in the IPL. He wants those tough moments when the team’s back is against the wall. He wants to go out there and deliver, whether it’s with bat or ball.”

Describing the Baroda cricketer as "adaptable", Hogg explained:

“The other night (1st T20I), he came in during those final overs and was able to find the boundary from ball 1. Not too many people can do that. And he can go up and do the job at the top of the order if they lose early wickets as well. He is the most valuable T20 cricketer going around in world cricket right now.”

Hardik smashed an unbeaten 31 off 12 with the aid of two fours and three sixes in the 1st T20I against South Africa in Delhi. The cameo went in vain though as the Proteas chased down a record target of 212 with ease.

“He was brilliant when New Zealand were on the backfoot” - Brad Hogg on Daryl Mitchell

Although he is 31, Hogg termed Kiwi batter Mitchell as one to watch out for in the future. The New Zealander struck a hundred at Lord’s and has followed it up with a brilliant 190 in the ongoing Nottingham Test against England. Praising the defiant New Zealand cricketer, Hogg said:

“Daryl Mitchell - 100 in that Lord’s Test match, got New Zealand back into the fight. But, he was brilliant when James Anderson and other Englishmen were giving them the verbals when New Zealand were on the backfoot. He was able to grind it out and get New Zealand into a formidable position to win this (2nd) Test match. He is one to watch for the future.”

Mitchell contributed 190 off 318 balls in New Zealand’s first innings. He featured in a 236-run stand for the fifth wicket with Tom Blundell (106) as the Kiwis posted 553. England went to stumps on Day 2 at 90 for 1.

