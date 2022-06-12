"Brainless stuff, again! Unacceptable!"- Furious fans slam Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya for failing in 2nd IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Rishabh Pant and his men couldn't quite post a huge total on the board against South Africa in the second T20I at Cuttack. The Men in Blue ended up with 148/6 in their 20 overs.
Except for the late flourish from Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel, most of the other Indian batters struggled to adapt to the pace of the pitch. Some balls seemed to stay low, while others bounced a bit and the likes of Pant and Hardik Pandya couldn't even manage to score at run a ball.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with India's batting performance as they expected better from the likes of Pant and Pandya. The duo will likely be an important part of India's middle-order in the T20 World Cup. Not surprising then, that some fans trolled them for being inconsistent.
Rishabh Pant not the only Indian batsman to struggle in 2nd T20I
Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's inconsistent run continued as he was dismissed for just 1. But Ishan Kishan showed the same intent that he had in the first game and tried to take full toll of the powerplay. His quickfire 34 kept India in a decent position at the end of six overs.
But Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya struggled to get going and couldn't quite dominate the change of pace from the opposition bowlers. Pant's problems against deliveries wide outside off-stump continued as he was dismissed for just 5 (7).
Hardik Pandya tried to cut a ball that didn't bounce much and rattled his stumps when he was on just 9 (12).
Iyer got himself in, but couldn't capitalize on his start as his struggles against pace were once again evident. Dinesh Karthik took a bit of time to get himself in, but he exploded towards the end and helped India reach close to the 150-run mark.
It is still a tricky pitch to bat on and some early wickets for India might take the game down to the wire.