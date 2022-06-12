×
"Brainless stuff, again! Unacceptable!"- Furious fans slam Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya for failing in 2nd IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Fans were unhappy with the repeated failures of Rishabh Pant (L) and Hardik Pandya (P.C.:BCCI)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jun 12, 2022 09:44 PM IST

Rishabh Pant and his men couldn't quite post a huge total on the board against South Africa in the second T20I at Cuttack. The Men in Blue ended up with 148/6 in their 20 overs.

Except for the late flourish from Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel, most of the other Indian batters struggled to adapt to the pace of the pitch. Some balls seemed to stay low, while others bounced a bit and the likes of Pant and Hardik Pandya couldn't even manage to score at run a ball.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with India's batting performance as they expected better from the likes of Pant and Pandya. The duo will likely be an important part of India's middle-order in the T20 World Cup. Not surprising then, that some fans trolled them for being inconsistent.

Here are some of the reactions:

Iyer may not be fit for some in T20s but for the time being, he has contributed more in T20Is than "naturally aggressive" Pant.
@CricCrazyJohns Pant don't deserves to be in T20 squad and they made him captain 😑
Pant averages 24.72 with a SR of 126.90 in T20Is with only 3 scores of 50 and above from 39 innings. Shocking would be an understatement. 🧐
This is what we call perfection, Shreyas the officer Iyer, Ruturaj, Pant doing TukTuk... aye haye🥰Just replace this fraud rebel Ishan Kishan with Devdutt Paddikal it will be cherry on the cake🔥😍 #INDvSA https://t.co/idxIUbh3LG
Excellent bowling from Maharaj. Just like Shamsi in the last over vs Shreyas, he also knew what was coming from Pant at him. The difference was in both line & as well length. Bowled wider and short of full length. Shamsi, on the other hand, had the length right on first
Might sound stupid, but bowling a LAO against Pant in T20s is actually a wise move if you’re looking for his wicket. He hits a six every 11.9th delivery against LAO (his best), but also gives his wicket in that process on every 12.8th delivery (his worst) #INDvSA
That would've been six if you had just fallen over while hitting it, Pant.
Oh pant ji pandya ji hitting at 150 odd or 160 odd for 2 ain’t big, today such matches team trailing needed to take around 180 plus. Shreyas might take off and score but that top order Indian batter impression 👎👎
Horrible from Pant. Unacceptable shot even for people who say "He plays this way only"
In 39 innings having an average of 24 and a strike rate of 127 is criminal for a player of his qualities.Samson is judged after only playing almost one third of games as compared to Pant. twitter.com/Anuj_khoond/st…
Brainless stuff, again. Hahaha, Pant doing this now shouldn't be a surprise. SLA to lhb, what Pant did was right should be the last thing I would like to hear now.
Pant now averages 24.72 with a SR of 126.90 in T20Is with only 3 scores of 50 and above from 39 Innings, But Generational talent Uno, His spot is not fixed in limited overs yet, Don't get fooled by his test antics.He hasn't proved in Limited overs yet to be an all format player.
We ar arrest Another one criminal Captain rishabh pant. #INDvsSA #RishabhPant #Cricket https://t.co/XwZUqqzclQ
rishabh pant when he has already faced 2 deliveries and hasn’t hit a lapodi shot to get out #INDvSA https://t.co/1M77m1ecHV
DK is DK don’t understand why double standards, Pant other’s struggle no issue, DK making comeback after 3 years, people want him to hit six every ball wah wah hypocrisy at it’s supreme best
Pant took almost 23 innings more in T20Is to outscore his IPL 2018 runs tally with a way worse strike rate. We'll never have a bigger IPL bulky 👏👏
People who think Pant is better option in T20 than Sanju Samson https://t.co/GcvAiWBAcc
Rishabh pant just throw his wicket away this is what happens if you captained a player who not deserved a chance in squad 😂😁 @BCCI #RishabhPant
Can somebody tell that arrogant Hardik Pandya to apologise to Dinesh Karthik after showing him the video of how he batted today. Not giving strike to him in the last game was sheer arrogance. I hope the IPL bully will learn his lesson soon. #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #DK https://t.co/XifGsTKoKS
Pandya after giving everything in ipl https://t.co/NOk6oliEup
Hardik Pandya used to wake up at 5:30 am and train himself more than ever to comeback and ruin Indian team just like today for playing 12 balls and getting out 😒 wow 👏#HardikPandya #INDvSA
this has become so common…throw away the good start u get…#shreyas #pant #pandya this is casual attitude nothing else…I never saw this in the team of 2000’s … Sachin sourav Yuvi Dhoni Viru gauti and the rest were never like this… feel the players from the past were hungrier
Hardik pandya lost his hard hitting ability. Don't deserve place in team as finisher.
Hardik Pandya needs to watch closely how DK played the last 2 overs.... Boy what a finisher ❤️🔥Keeping the conditions in mind, this one is a gem 💎#INDvsSA #DINO #DineshKarthik
Hardik Pandya, all dialogs n loyalty for IPL. Money matters . #HardikPandya #INDvSA
Hardik Pandya will remain a walking wicket for quality pacers & spinners. Here you won’t get avg bowlers like Rajat Bhatia to smash all over.
tennis ball player Hardik Pandya got out at the time it was decided India vs South Africa will be played with Leather ball

Rishabh Pant not the only Indian batsman to struggle in 2nd T20I

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's inconsistent run continued as he was dismissed for just 1. But Ishan Kishan showed the same intent that he had in the first game and tried to take full toll of the powerplay. His quickfire 34 kept India in a decent position at the end of six overs.

But Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya struggled to get going and couldn't quite dominate the change of pace from the opposition bowlers. Pant's problems against deliveries wide outside off-stump continued as he was dismissed for just 5 (7).

Hardik Pandya tried to cut a ball that didn't bounce much and rattled his stumps when he was on just 9 (12).

Iyer got himself in, but couldn't capitalize on his start as his struggles against pace were once again evident. Dinesh Karthik took a bit of time to get himself in, but he exploded towards the end and helped India reach close to the 150-run mark.

It is still a tricky pitch to bat on and some early wickets for India might take the game down to the wire.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
