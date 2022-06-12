"Brainless stuff, again! Unacceptable!"- Furious fans slam Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya for failing in 2nd IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Rishabh Pant and his men couldn't quite post a huge total on the board against South Africa in the second T20I at Cuttack. The Men in Blue ended up with 148/6 in their 20 overs.

Except for the late flourish from Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel, most of the other Indian batters struggled to adapt to the pace of the pitch. Some balls seemed to stay low, while others bounced a bit and the likes of Pant and Hardik Pandya couldn't even manage to score at run a ball.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with India's batting performance as they expected better from the likes of Pant and Pandya. The duo will likely be an important part of India's middle-order in the T20 World Cup. Not surprising then, that some fans trolled them for being inconsistent.

Udit @udit_buch Iyer may not be fit for some in T20s but for the time being, he has contributed more in T20Is than "naturally aggressive" Pant. Iyer may not be fit for some in T20s but for the time being, he has contributed more in T20Is than "naturally aggressive" Pant.

Kri @KrishK74 @CricCrazyJohns Pant don't deserves to be in T20 squad and they made him captain @CricCrazyJohns Pant don't deserves to be in T20 squad and they made him captain 😑

KASHISH @crickashish217 Pant averages 24.72 with a SR of 126.90 in T20Is with only 3 scores of 50 and above from 39 innings. Shocking would be an understatement. 🧐 Pant averages 24.72 with a SR of 126.90 in T20Is with only 3 scores of 50 and above from 39 innings. Shocking would be an understatement. 🧐

This is what we call perfection, Shreyas the officer Iyer, Ruturaj, Pant doing TukTuk... aye haye🥰Just replace this fraud rebel Ishan Kishan with Devdutt Paddikal it will be cherry on the cake🔥😍 #INDvSA

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Excellent bowling from Maharaj. Just like Shamsi in the last over vs Shreyas, he also knew what was coming from Pant at him. The difference was in both line & as well length. Bowled wider and short of full length.



Shamsi, on the other hand, had the length right on first

He hits a six every 11.9th delivery against LAO (his best), but also gives his wicket in that process on every 12.8th delivery (his worst)

Might sound stupid, but bowling a LAO against Pant in T20s is actually a wise move if you're looking for his wicket. He hits a six every 11.9th delivery against LAO (his best), but also gives his wicket in that process on every 12.8th delivery (his worst) #INDvSA

Manya @CSKian716 That would've been six if you had just fallen over while hitting it, Pant. That would've been six if you had just fallen over while hitting it, Pant.

Shreyas might take off and score but that top order Indian batter impression Oh pant ji pandya ji hitting at 150 odd or 160 odd for 2 ain't big, today such matches team trailing needed to take around 180 plus. Shreyas might take off and score but that top order Indian batter impression 👎👎

Udit @udit_buch Horrible from Pant. Unacceptable shot even for people who say "He plays this way only" Horrible from Pant. Unacceptable shot even for people who say "He plays this way only"

You know the game if you agree Rishabh Pant hasn't done something special in T20Is. Just being below average for so long now. In 39 innings having an average of 24 and a strike rate of 127 is criminal for a player of his qualities.Samson is judged after only playing almost one third of games as compared to Pant.

BALAJI @deep_extracover Brainless stuff, again. Hahaha, Pant doing this now shouldn't be a surprise. SLA to lhb, what Pant did was right should be the last thing I would like to hear now. Brainless stuff, again. Hahaha, Pant doing this now shouldn't be a surprise. SLA to lhb, what Pant did was right should be the last thing I would like to hear now.

Shanpak❁ @review_retained Pant now averages 24.72 with a SR of 126.90 in T20Is with only 3 scores of 50 and above from 39 Innings, But Generational talent Uno, His spot is not fixed in limited overs yet, Don't get fooled by his test antics.He hasn't proved in Limited overs yet to be an all format player. Pant now averages 24.72 with a SR of 126.90 in T20Is with only 3 scores of 50 and above from 39 Innings, But Generational talent Uno, His spot is not fixed in limited overs yet, Don't get fooled by his test antics.He hasn't proved in Limited overs yet to be an all format player.

#INDvSA rishabh pant when he has already faced 2 deliveries and hasn’t hit a lapodi shot to get out rishabh pant when he has already faced 2 deliveries and hasn’t hit a lapodi shot to get out #INDvSA https://t.co/1M77m1ecHV

mohsinali @mohsinaliisb DK is DK don’t understand why double standards, Pant other’s struggle no issue, DK making comeback after 3 years, people want him to hit six every ball wah wah hypocrisy at it’s supreme best DK is DK don’t understand why double standards, Pant other’s struggle no issue, DK making comeback after 3 years, people want him to hit six every ball wah wah hypocrisy at it’s supreme best

Kishore. @Jaffa25_ Pant took almost 23 innings more in T20Is to outscore his IPL 2018 runs tally with a way worse strike rate. We'll never have a bigger IPL bulky Pant took almost 23 innings more in T20Is to outscore his IPL 2018 runs tally with a way worse strike rate. We'll never have a bigger IPL bulky 👏👏

J🏏 @Indianslumdog People who think Pant is better option in T20 than Sanju Samson People who think Pant is better option in T20 than Sanju Samson https://t.co/GcvAiWBAcc

Rajesh Gaonkar @GaonkarRajesh1 @BCCI #RishabhPant Rishabh pant just throw his wicket away this is what happens if you captained a player who not deserved a chance in squad Rishabh pant just throw his wicket away this is what happens if you captained a player who not deserved a chance in squad 😂😁 @BCCI #RishabhPant

Dr Nirmal Jyothi @majornirmal #SAvsIND #DK Can somebody tell that arrogant Hardik Pandya to apologise to Dinesh Karthik after showing him the video of how he batted today. Not giving strike to him in the last game was sheer arrogance. I hope the IPL bully will learn his lesson soon. #INDvsSA Can somebody tell that arrogant Hardik Pandya to apologise to Dinesh Karthik after showing him the video of how he batted today. Not giving strike to him in the last game was sheer arrogance. I hope the IPL bully will learn his lesson soon. #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #DK https://t.co/XifGsTKoKS

Rohan @mairohanhoon Pandya after giving everything in ipl Pandya after giving everything in ipl https://t.co/NOk6oliEup

★𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗶𝘁𝗵★ @sidaddictalways wow

#HardikPandya #INDvSA Hardik Pandya used to wake up at 5:30 am and train himself more than ever to comeback and ruin Indian team just like today for playing 12 balls and getting outwow Hardik Pandya used to wake up at 5:30 am and train himself more than ever to comeback and ruin Indian team just like today for playing 12 balls and getting out 😒 wow 👏#HardikPandya #INDvSA

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru #pant this has become so common…throw away the good start u get… #shreyas #pandya this is casual attitude nothing else…I never saw this in the team of 2000’s … Sachin sourav Yuvi Dhoni Viru gauti and the rest were never like this… feel the players from the past were hungrier this has become so common…throw away the good start u get…#shreyas #pant #pandya this is casual attitude nothing else…I never saw this in the team of 2000’s … Sachin sourav Yuvi Dhoni Viru gauti and the rest were never like this… feel the players from the past were hungrier

Sir Dinda²⁶⁴ @ReallyDinda Hardik pandya lost his hard hitting ability. Don't deserve place in team as finisher. Hardik pandya lost his hard hitting ability. Don't deserve place in team as finisher.

Keeping the conditions in mind, this one is a gem



#INDvsSA #DINO #DineshKarthik Hardik Pandya needs to watch closely how DK played the last 2 overs.... Boy what a finisherKeeping the conditions in mind, this one is a gem Hardik Pandya needs to watch closely how DK played the last 2 overs.... Boy what a finisher ❤️🔥Keeping the conditions in mind, this one is a gem 💎#INDvsSA #DINO #DineshKarthik

Sunderdeep - Volklub @volklub Hardik Pandya will remain a walking wicket for quality pacers & spinners. Here you won’t get avg bowlers like Rajat Bhatia to smash all over. Hardik Pandya will remain a walking wicket for quality pacers & spinners. Here you won’t get avg bowlers like Rajat Bhatia to smash all over.

Ayush @AyushAman22 tennis ball player Hardik Pandya got out at the time it was decided India vs South Africa will be played with Leather ball tennis ball player Hardik Pandya got out at the time it was decided India vs South Africa will be played with Leather ball

Rishabh Pant not the only Indian batsman to struggle in 2nd T20I

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's inconsistent run continued as he was dismissed for just 1. But Ishan Kishan showed the same intent that he had in the first game and tried to take full toll of the powerplay. His quickfire 34 kept India in a decent position at the end of six overs.

But Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya struggled to get going and couldn't quite dominate the change of pace from the opposition bowlers. Pant's problems against deliveries wide outside off-stump continued as he was dismissed for just 5 (7).

Hardik Pandya tried to cut a ball that didn't bounce much and rattled his stumps when he was on just 9 (12).

Iyer got himself in, but couldn't capitalize on his start as his struggles against pace were once again evident. Dinesh Karthik took a bit of time to get himself in, but he exploded towards the end and helped India reach close to the 150-run mark.

It is still a tricky pitch to bat on and some early wickets for India might take the game down to the wire.

