"Captain Spidy!"- Fans excited as Rishabh Pant set to become eighth T20I captain of India in IND vs SA 2022 T20Is

Rishabh Pant will become the eighth and second-youngest player to captain the Indian T20I team after Suresh Raina when the hosts take on South Africa on June 9. What's even more special is that Pant will be captaining the team on his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The 24-year-old was initially named the deputy of KL Rahul for the series. However, the 30-year-old suffered a groin injury which means that he has been ruled out of all five T20Is.
Having made his international debut in 2017, Rishabh Pant has become a regular for India across all formats. He has now taken a huge step ahead by becoming India's new T20I captain for the series against South Africa.
Fans on Twitter were excited to see Rishabh Pant being named as the Indian captain. Many believe he will only get better with the responsibility of captaincy and here's how they reacted:
How India will shape up under Rishabh Pant?
With both KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav out injured, it will be interesting to see India's lineup for the series. The selectors could give either Rahul Tripathi or Sanju Samson a go in the squad. However, one thing that looks certain is that Ishan Kishan might be opening the innings alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Both these batters broke into the Indian team over the past year or so. However, they haven't gotten enough opportunities to cement their place or at least make a strong claim for the same. This series could well be a turning point for either of them as some good performances can elevate them to the next level.
Deepak Hooda is also likely to get a gig in the middle-order alongside Pant and Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Karthik will be another player who will want to make the most of this series to keep his T20 World Cup dream alive.
In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel seem to be the obvious starters. It will be interesting to see if Pant and Rahul Dravid want to try out Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik ahead of the already capped Avesh Khan.
Overall, it looks set to be a cracking series with both teams keen to build their T20 World Cup squad.