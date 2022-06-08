×
Create
Notifications

"Captain Spidy!"- Fans excited as Rishabh Pant set to become eighth T20I captain of India in IND vs SA 2022 T20Is

Rishabh Pant will be pumped up to captain his country on his home ground. (P.C.:BCCI)
Rishabh Pant will be pumped up to captain his country on his home ground. (P.C.:BCCI)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 08, 2022 08:28 PM IST

Rishabh Pant will become the eighth and second-youngest player to captain the Indian T20I team after Suresh Raina when the hosts take on South Africa on June 9. What's even more special is that Pant will be captaining the team on his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The 24-year-old was initially named the deputy of KL Rahul for the series. However, the 30-year-old suffered a groin injury which means that he has been ruled out of all five T20Is.

Having made his international debut in 2017, Rishabh Pant has become a regular for India across all formats. He has now taken a huge step ahead by becoming India's new T20I captain for the series against South Africa.

Fans on Twitter were excited to see Rishabh Pant being named as the Indian captain. Many believe he will only get better with the responsibility of captaincy and here's how they reacted:

Rishabh Pant's first game as #TeamIndia Captain will be at #QilaKotla 🇮🇳🔥#INDvSA
Rishab Pant The Indian Captain! https://t.co/rvZwWuRgsW
Rishabh Pant will be leading India tomorrow for the first time. An exciting series with new faces ahead. South Africa have a solid team as well, great series on cards.
Rishabh Pant will become the second youngest after Suresh Raina to lead the Indian team in T20.
Pant is captain so Lalit Yadav will replace Kuldeep and will bowl the 20th over of the innings. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…
Dhawan, Rohit, Rahane, Kohli, Rahul, Pant and probably 1 more in Ireland. 7 captains likely in 12 months.
last intl match in delhi- crowd booes pant🥺next intl match in delhi- pant is india's captain🥹❤️ https://t.co/NacPoiTUCj
Proud Ro.❤️Congratulations To Rishabh pant.Captain Spidy. https://t.co/BRgRry3JB6
Rishabh Pant as India captain, now this is going to be quite SOME FUN! 👌😍#INDvSA
Now you're looking at Captain Rishabh Pant! https://t.co/08FQ1DTwlS
"It's a great feeling getting this opportunity (to captain the national team) in your hometown. It's a feeling I cannot express."-India captain Rishabh Pant#INDvsSA @IExpressSports https://t.co/T007vmSqpS
Rishabh Pant will be leading the indian team for the first time in his home ground • Delhi, the place where his journey started. Best of luck @RishabhPant17 go well tomorrow #INDvsSA
@BCCI @Paytm Rishabh Pant will lead the team ! Great 😊
Rishabh Pant said "As a team, we have certain goals, World Cup is in our head - in coming days, we will see that there will be lots of changes in the way we play T20 cricket".
No way Iyer saab again ended up playing under Pant. Wonder which auction he'll go to now
untill now it was only us 8 DC fans , but now all of india will get a taste of pant's captaincy
Captain Pant. 2 fanbases crying😌
From shouting mahi mahi when he drop catches to become captain of Indian team a inspiration journey of rishabh pant 👏👏Congratulations & all the best skipper @RishabhPant17 #rishabhpant #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/zzmPMFo98B
Wow! this is huge for Rishabh especially when you have Hardik and Shreyas in the squad.BCCI is clearly looking for the long-term choice in Pant once Rohit is retied. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

How India will shape up under Rishabh Pant?

With both KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav out injured, it will be interesting to see India's lineup for the series. The selectors could give either Rahul Tripathi or Sanju Samson a go in the squad. However, one thing that looks certain is that Ishan Kishan might be opening the innings alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Both these batters broke into the Indian team over the past year or so. However, they haven't gotten enough opportunities to cement their place or at least make a strong claim for the same. This series could well be a turning point for either of them as some good performances can elevate them to the next level.

Deepak Hooda is also likely to get a gig in the middle-order alongside Pant and Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Karthik will be another player who will want to make the most of this series to keep his T20 World Cup dream alive.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel seem to be the obvious starters. It will be interesting to see if Pant and Rahul Dravid want to try out Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik ahead of the already capped Avesh Khan.

Overall, it looks set to be a cracking series with both teams keen to build their T20 World Cup squad.

Edited by Aditya Singh
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...