"Couldn't be prouder" - Dean Elgar on South Africa's come-from-behind Test series win against India

An elated Dean Elgar said that he 'couldn't be prouder' of his team after South Africa beat India by seven wickets today in the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town to claim a 2-1 series victory.

Having lost the series opener, South Africa came back strong with fantastic bowling performances in the next two Tests and two back-to-back fourth-innings chases.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The Proteas beat India by wickets in the final Test and win the three-match series -



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the South African skipper said:

"I'm pretty elated, I think it will sink in a day or two, maybe this evening. I couldn't be prouder of the group. We were thrown under the sword quite a few times this series and the guys responded brilliantly."

Speaking about how South Africa responded after defeat in the first Test, Dean Elgar said:

"After the first loss, we had a lot of hope knowing we can still win this. I asked the players to respond in a better nature, better way and they responded brilliantly. I'm extremely happy."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND

The skipper went on to talk about how he challenged the players to rise to the occasion and they did. Elgar said:

"The way our bowling unit delivered throughout the series is brilliant. I threw down the challenge after the first game and the guys responded brilliantly."

"It helps to have a group that doesn't have big names" - Dean Elgar

South Africa came into this series with several of their stars retiring recently. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock also announced his retirement from Test cricket after the first match of the series.

Dean Elgar, however, said that having a team without big names was a blessing in disguise as all the players rallied around each other and played as a unit. Elgar said:

"It helps to have a group that doesn't have any real big names, they like to rally together and play as one. And that's crucial. I'm extremely proud of this group of players that we have here."

He went on to add:

"Ultimately, if you want to operate at our performance levels, you need tough chats and I'm a bit of old-school mentality with a new-school twist. I laid a few challenges, even to some of the senior players as well. It was great to see the guys take my message on board."

Elgar admitted that South Africa were not yet a finished article. According to the skipper, the team needs to improve in certain areas and are already looking forward to their next Test series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar