"Disappointed to miss out" - Kuldeep Yadav reacts after being ruled out of SA T20Is

Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is disappointed to miss out on the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which starts on Thursday in Delhi.

The left-arm spinner got hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on the eve of the series opener. Kuldeep was eventually ruled out of the entire series, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old put out a tweet, expressing his disappointment. He also backed the Men in Blue to beat the Proteas. Kuldeep Yadav wrote:

"Disappointed to miss out on the SA series due to an injury, but I am sure the boys will give their best on the pitch, and I am backing them all the way. Looking forward to coming back stronger. 💪🏻"

The Uttar Pradesh spinner will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation. While there is still no clarity over his return, Kuldeep will hope to make a return during the limited-overs series against England, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Along with Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul was also ruled out of the series with an injury to his right groin. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the captain while all-rounder Hardik Pandya will serve as his deputy.

The All India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacements for the two injured cricketers.

"Gutted to miss out" - KL Rahul after missing the SA T20Is

KL Rahul has struggled with frequent injuries in recent times (Credit: Twitter)

The 30-year-old, who was originally appointed as India's captain for the South Africa series, was 'gutted' not to lead India for the first time at home.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote:

"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon."

It remains to be seen whether KL Rahul recovers in time to be on the flight for the tour of the UK.

