IND vs SA 2022: "Has Prithvi Shaw retired from cricket?" - Fans slam BCCI for the opener's non-selection for ODI series

Dynamic opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been ignored by the national selectors yet again, failing to find a place in the India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.
The BCCI announced the Men in Blue squad for the forthcoming 50-over series on Sunday, October 2. Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the side in the three matches.
The likes of Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar earned their maiden India call-up, with several senior players resting ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, Shaw seems to have fallen down the pecking order, as he wasn't named in the 16-member group.
Shaw has been in stunning form with the bat in domestic and List A cricket recently. The right-handed batter mustered 315 runs from two games in the Duleep Trophy 2022 at a fantastic average of 105.00.
The talented youngster was a part of the India A team that played in the recently concluded 50-over games series against New Zealand A. He featured in two matches and finished with 94 runs. The Mumbai batsman played a fine knock of 77 in one of the fixtures of that series.
A number of fans were surprised with Shaw's exclusion from the squad for South Africa ODIs and slammed the selectors. Here are some of the reactions:
The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will be played across three venues - Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi from October 6. Here's India's squad for the rubber:
Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
Prithvi Shaw last played for India in July last year
Prithvi Shaw last featured in an Indian playing XI in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. The 22-year-old was dismissed for a golden duck in the T20I fixture and since then has failed to make a comeback.
He scored a crucial run-a-ball 49 in his last ODI appearance. Several pundits have cited the batter's poor fitness as the reason for his absence from the national team.
It is worth mentioning that Shaw had failed the yo-yo test ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, he did manage to have a decent season for the Delhi Capitals (DC), amassing 283 runs from 10 games.
Prithvi Shaw announced himself on the international stage in style, hitting a scintillating ton on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. However, he lost his form after a few good knocks. With age on his side, he still has an opportunity to turn things around and make a thumping return in the future.
Do you think Prithvi Shaw deserved to be in India's squad for the ODI series against South Africa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.