IND vs SA 2022: "Has Prithvi Shaw retired from cricket?" - Fans slam BCCI for the opener's non-selection for ODI series

Dynamic opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been ignored by the national selectors yet again, failing to find a place in the India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The BCCI announced the Men in Blue squad for the forthcoming 50-over series on Sunday, October 2. Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the side in the three matches.

The likes of Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar earned their maiden India call-up, with several senior players resting ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, Shaw seems to have fallen down the pecking order, as he wasn't named in the 16-member group.

Shaw has been in stunning form with the bat in domestic and List A cricket recently. The right-handed batter mustered 315 runs from two games in the Duleep Trophy 2022 at a fantastic average of 105.00.

The talented youngster was a part of the India A team that played in the recently concluded 50-over games series against New Zealand A. He featured in two matches and finished with 94 runs. The Mumbai batsman played a fine knock of 77 in one of the fixtures of that series.

A number of fans were surprised with Shaw's exclusion from the squad for South Africa ODIs and slammed the selectors. Here are some of the reactions:

Dhairya Kumar Gopal @DhairyaGopal @vikrantgupta73 Rituraj gaikwad has not done well in domestic season this year but he is in team and prithvi shaw performed exceptionally well is not in the team.. #shameonbcci poor selection..destructive thinking @vikrantgupta73 Rituraj gaikwad has not done well in domestic season this year but he is in team and prithvi shaw performed exceptionally well is not in the team..#shameonbcci poor selection..destructive thinking

Paritosh Kumar @ParitoshK_2016

BUT still didn't get select in the 2nd string squad. 🙂



#INDvSA Prithvi Shaw scored a ton on his Test debut, played decent knock in NZ where all others failed, had a mind boggling VHT season in 2020-21, had awesome 2022 IPL season and again performed in domestic circuit.BUT still didn't get select in the 2nd string squad. 🙂 Prithvi Shaw scored a ton on his Test debut, played decent knock in NZ where all others failed, had a mind boggling VHT season in 2020-21, had awesome 2022 IPL season and again performed in domestic circuit. BUT still didn't get select in the 2nd string squad. 🙂#INDvSA

lavish @Lavish_gam Why is Prithvi shaw not getting enough chance? Why is Prithvi shaw not getting enough chance?

BIBHU @CricFreakBK Guys let's go to BCCI office to protest against non- inclusion of Prithvi Shaw Guys let's go to BCCI office to protest against non- inclusion of Prithvi Shaw

mindplay @Rorolece @rawatrahul9 Where is @PrithviShaw what more does he need to do to get into team India. @rawatrahul9 Where is @PrithviShaw what more does he need to do to get into team India.

The Cricketer @the_cricketer21



#INDvSA BCCI should release Prithvi Shaw to play global T20 leagues as they aren't planning him for anything. #ODISquad BCCI should release Prithvi Shaw to play global T20 leagues as they aren't planning him for anything. #ODISquad #INDvSA

Anuj Trivedi @anuj10trivedi #Shaw It would be really great if @BCCI or someone who leaks their matters provide clarification over why Prithvi Shaw keeps getting neglected from Indian team. #INDvSA It would be really great if @BCCI or someone who leaks their matters provide clarification over why Prithvi Shaw keeps getting neglected from Indian team. #INDvSA #Shaw

Shikhar @its_me_shikhar



It's sad to see such a talent being wasted coz of the stupidity of management and selectors



#PrithviShaw twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia | #INDvSA Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.#TeamIndia | #INDvSA I don't even know what else Prithvi Shaw needs to do to be a part of these squadsIt's sad to see such a talent being wasted coz of the stupidity of management and selectors I don't even know what else Prithvi Shaw needs to do to be a part of these squadsIt's sad to see such a talent being wasted coz of the stupidity of management and selectors #PrithviShaw twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 And as I've noticed on my TL, there is no Prithvi Shaw in the one-day squad. I have no words. To call it baffling is an understatement #INDvSA And as I've noticed on my TL, there is no Prithvi Shaw in the one-day squad. I have no words. To call it baffling is an understatement #INDvSA

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will be played across three venues - Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi from October 6. Here's India's squad for the rubber:

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Prithvi Shaw last played for India in July last year

Prithvi Shaw last featured in an Indian playing XI in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. The 22-year-old was dismissed for a golden duck in the T20I fixture and since then has failed to make a comeback.

He scored a crucial run-a-ball 49 in his last ODI appearance. Several pundits have cited the batter's poor fitness as the reason for his absence from the national team.

It is worth mentioning that Shaw had failed the yo-yo test ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, he did manage to have a decent season for the Delhi Capitals (DC), amassing 283 runs from 10 games.

Prithvi Shaw announced himself on the international stage in style, hitting a scintillating ton on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. However, he lost his form after a few good knocks. With age on his side, he still has an opportunity to turn things around and make a thumping return in the future.

Do you think Prithvi Shaw deserved to be in India's squad for the ODI series against South Africa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

Poll : 0 votes