"It is next to impossible" - Gautam Gambhir on whether KL Rahul should be asked to keep wickets instead of Rishabh Pant in Tests

Gautam Gambhir has outrightly rejected the possibility of KL Rahul taking over the wicket-keeping gloves from Rishabh Pant in Test match cricket.

Pant has dished out underwhelming performances with the bat since the start of India's tour of England in 2021. Rahul, on the flip side, has grown in stature as a Test cricketer in the same period.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir was asked by a fan whether Rahul should be asked to keep wickets in Tests because of Pant's indifferent performances with the bat.

He responded:

"I will just say Rahul as opener, Rahul as keeper. If you see any wicketkeeper, if he keeps for 150 overs and then he has to play the first ball, it is next to impossible. It can work in ODIs and T20Is but you need a regular wicket-keeper in Test matches."

The former India cricketer added that Rahul should rather be allowed to flourish at the top of the order as a specialist opener. Gambhir elaborated:

"Your wicketkeeper cannot be an opening batter in Tests, it can be a one-off case when you don't have an opener. But it is not a long-term solution. So Rahul as keeper - definitely not, because you want him to score runs against the new ball and he has just started to get into the rhythm of Test cricket."

It would certainly not be advisable for KL Rahul, who is not a regular wicketkeeper, to don the gloves in Test match cricket. The Indian team can look for other alternatives if Pant fails to consistently fire with the bat.

"Why do we talk about Rishabh Pant the batter only?" - Gautam Gambhir

Rishabh Pant has drastically improved his glovework behind the wickets

Gautam Gambhir highlighted that there has been a vast improvement in Pant's keeping over the last few months. He observed:

"Why do we talk about Rishabh Pant the batter only? If you see his keeping over the last 6-7 months, he has done exceptionally well. He was not the wicketkeeper at the start that he has become."

The 40-year-old pointed out that Pant has stood out behind the wickets in all conditions. Gambhir explained:

"Earlier we used to say that Rishabh Pant is a batter who can keep and we needed his impact at No.6. But in the last few months, whether it is the turning tracks or South Africa or England, I don't remember him having missed more than an odd chance."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Superb driving catch Taken by Rishabh Pant. His improvement in Wicket keeping is just Outstanding. #INDvENG Superb driving catch Taken by Rishabh Pant. His improvement in Wicket keeping is just Outstanding. #INDvENG https://t.co/f9svaQHd3H

Gautam Gambhir concluded by saying that it is necessary to stick with Pant. The former opener insisted Pant can't be considered just as an impactful batter at No. 6 since he has become an equally good keeper.

