"He is not yet a certainty in white-ball cricket"- Ashish Nehra on Bhuvneshwar Kumar after IND vs SA T20Is

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a sensational return to white-ball cricket for India by picking up six wickets against the Proteas in the recently-concluded T20I series. He had an economy rate of just 6.07 and also won the player of the series award.

However, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels the 32-year-old is yet to have his place nailed down in India's T20 World Cup squad. Nehra feels there are options like Deepak Chahar who will give Bhuvneshwar tough competition.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra explained why it is important for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to maintain his fitness to ensure his performances don't drop off. He said:

"Bhuvneshwar definitely swung the ball in the series, but what's important for him now at this stage in his career is his fitness and the competition that's there around him. He is not yet a certainty in white-ball cricket. When you will make the World Cup team, he will have tough competition. Only four bowlers might go to the World Cup, five when you include Hardik."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has got his confidence back from this series: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra believes Bhuvneshwar is getting rewarded by the consistency and form that he has shown in the IPL of late. The former left-arm pacer also stressed on how Bhuvneshwar, who is considered a new ball specialist, also has the variations to bowl at the death. He stated:

"Bhuvneshwar has definitely got his confidence back from this series. Even in the IPL he bowled better than he has in the past two seasons. This is a huge plus for any player because you see in T20s not just at the start, but he also has those slower ones, knuckle balls and even if it's 130 kmph, Yorkers aren't easy to hit."

Bhuvneshwar will be the vice-captain of the Indian team that will play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28.

