Jasprit Bumrah 5-fer leads India's fightback against South Africa on Day 2 in Cape Town

Jasprit Bumrah claimed 5 for 42 to help India gain a slender 13-run first-innings lead on Day 2 of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

The Proteas pacers hit back as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen dismissed the Indian openers cheaply in the second innings. However, Virat Kohli (14*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) took India to Stumps at 57 for 2, extending their lead to 70.

India began shakily again in their second innings. On 3, Mayank Agarwal got an lbw appeal against Rabada overturned. The South African pacer did not have to wait long for the opener’s scalp, though. Agarwal (7) perished in familiar fashion, jabbing at one outside off that moved away. KL Rahul (10) also fell in disappointing fashion, edging Marco Jansen to slip.

Earlier, Bumrah, with good support from Mohammed Shami (2/39) and Umesh Yadav (2/64) held the Proteas to 210 despite Keegan Petersen’s defiant 72. Bumrah got India off to a perfect start, sending back Aiden Markram (8) with the second ball of the day. The Indian pacer got one to jag back in sharply and the out-of-form Proteas opener’s leave saw his off-stump being knocked back. Shami could have had Petersen on 4 but Rahul could not hold on to a low chance at third slip.

Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj frustrated India and it needed a beauty from Yadav to end his resistance. The Indian pacer got one to nip back in and beat Maharaj’s defence. The South African left-arm spinner made a useful contribution of 25. Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen then put up some stubborn resistance as South Africa went to lunch at 100 for 3.

In the second session, Van der Dussen survived a couple of close run-out chances. He also had some trouble facing Yadav and eventually perished to the pacer. On 21, Van der Dussen nicked an away-going delivery and was caught by Kohli at second slip. At the other end, Petersen looked in good touch and brought up his second Test half-century in the 41st over.

Petersen found an able partner in Temba Bavuma and the two went about resurrecting the innings. Shardul Thakur could have had Bavuma on 17 but Pujara couldn’t latch on to a tough chance at slip. To make matters worse for India, they conceded five penalty runs as the ball hit the helmet behind the keeper.

Shami-Bumrah duo deadly again

Shami’s double strike in the 56th over lifted India. He ended the threatening fifth-wicket stand of 47 by having Bavuma (28) caught by Kohli at second slip. The Proteas batter poked at an away-going delivery and the Indian captain took a smart low catch, his 100th in Test cricket.

Shami had his second in the over when he dismissed Kyle Verreynne (0) with another delivery outside off that moved just enough to take the edge. At 159 for 6, India were right back in the contest.

Verreynne’s exit saw the resumption of the battle between Bumrah and Jansen. The Indian speedster won this round, castling Jansen for 7 with a length ball that angled in. No words were exchanged this time as Bumrah just stared at the youngster. India went to Tea on a high, having reduced the hosts to 176 for 7.

South Africa’s hopes of gaining a lead firmly rested on Petersen. However, Bumrah ended his resistance on 82, having him caught with a length ball that bounced a little extra. Rabada contributed a useful 15 before becoming Thakur’s first victim as he chipped one towards long-off. Bumrah completed a much-deserved five-fer when Lungi Ngidi (3) was caught off a leading edge at extra cover.

India's fortunes in the Test will now depend on how their batters turn up on Day 3, which could be the clinching factor of the series.

Edited by Sai Krishna