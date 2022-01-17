"Having a vision is very important but every series significant" - Jasprit Bumrah on 2023 World Cup preparations

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has admitted that having a vision is very important as they approach the 2023 World Cup, which will be played at home. The fast bowler stated that while they have an eye on the ICC event, the team is not looking too far ahead and is treating each series with equal significance.

Having won the 2011 edition, also played at home, India were semi-finalists in 2015 and 2019. With the World Cup returning to India in 2023, there will be additional pressure on the hosts to win the coveted trophy.

At a press conference ahead of the ODI series against South Africa, Bumrah was asked if India have begun preparations for the 2023 World Cup. He responded:

“We need to have a vision as to in what direction we need to move for the 2023 World Cup. So the preparations begin in advance. If some new players come in, then we will try to give them equal opportunities. Having a vision is very important. But, at the same time, we need to stay in the present and treat each and every series as significant. We need to value that. So yes, having a vision is very important and we will try and implement the same.”

Bumrah was part of the Indian team that crashed out of the 2019 World Cup following a 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final in Manchester.

“He’s fine, he is practicing with us” - Jasprit Bumrah on Mohammed Siraj

India were dealt a big blow during the Test series when Mohammed Siraj was ruled out of the Cape Town Test due to fitness issues. While he played in the second Test in Johannesburg, he did not look 100 percent.

Asked for an update on the pacer who has become a critical component of the team in a short span of time, the 28-year-old asserted:

“He’s fine, he is practicing with us. I don’t see any discomfort so hopefully everything stays that way. (Other injury issues) Nothing that I am aware of right now. Everyone seems to be okay.”

India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa will begin with the first game in Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday, January 19.

