Jasprit Bumrah receives ball from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey after Cape Town 5-fer

Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey handed over the ball with which Jasprit Bumrah claimed a five-fer to the speedster on Wednesday. Bumrah claimed 5 for 42 in South Africa’s first innings to lead India’s fightback in the Cape Town Test.

The BCCI took to its official Twitter handle to share a picture of a beaming Burmah receiving the special ball from Mhambrey. The post also featured images of Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami with the bowling coach. The two bowlers had also claimed five-fers earlier in the series.

While uploading the images of the Indian pacers with the bowling coach, the BCCI wrote:

“From Centurion to Cape Town via Jo'Burg. The tradition continues. #TeamIndia | #SAvIND.”

Having dismissed Dean Elgar cheaply on Day 1 in Cape Town, Bumrah carried on the great work on Wednesday. He sent back Aiden Markram (8) in the first over of the day and also picked up the scalp of South Africa’s top-scorer Keegan Petersen (72).

Marco Jansen (7) and Lungi Ngidi (3) were his other two victims. Thanks to Bumrah’s brilliance, India restricted the Proteas to 210 and gained a slender first-innings lead of 13 runs.

Earlier, Thakur had claimed 7 for 61 in South Africa’s first innings in Johannesburg. The performance went in vain, though, as the Proteas won the Test by seven wickets.

In the opening Test of the series, Shami picked up 5 for 44 in South Africa’s first innings at Centurion. He claimed three more in the second as India took a 1-0 lead with a 113-run triumph.

“He is there to back us” - Jasprit Bumrah praises Virat Kohli

After claiming his seventh five-wicket haul in Tests on Wednesday, Bumrah praised skipper Virat Kohli for backing the bowlers and bringing energy to the team.

The 28-year-old made his Test debut under Kohli at Cape Town during the 2018 series. Asked about the experience of playing under the Indian captain, the pacer said at the end of the second day’s play:

"I made my Test debut under him. It's always wonderful that he is there to back us. He always gives lot of motivation to all the bowlers. He brings a lot of energy to the side. It's always good to play under him.”

On claiming a five-fer at the same venue where he made his Test debut, the speedster added:

"It’s special that I started my journey over here and came back here and played a Test match and picked up a 5-wicket haul. Personal performances are good, but when you make an impact and the team wins, that gives you more satisfaction.”

India lost both their openers cheaply in their second innings in Cape Town. They were 57 for 2 at Stumps, with Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Virat Kohli (14*) at the crease.

