Jayant Yadav replaces Washington Sundar in India squad for South Africa ODIs, Navdeep Saini also included

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav, who is with the Indian Test contingent in South Africa, has been named as the replacement for Washington Sundar in the squad for the three-match ODI series that will begin on January 19.

Sundar tested positive for COVID-19 while at the camp in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of the series.

Pacer Navdeep Saini has also been added to the squad as backup for Mohammed Siraj, who picked up a hamstring injury during the second Test against South Africa.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #SAvIND NEWS - Jayant Yadav & Navdeep Saini added to ODI squad for series against South Africa.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - Jayant Yadav & Navdeep Saini added to ODI squad for series against South Africa.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #SAvIND https://t.co/d14T9j3PgJ

In a release, the Board of Control for Cricket in India stated:

"Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru. Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19th."

The statement further read:

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as replacement for Sundar."

On Saini's addition, the BCCI wrote:

"The Committee also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg."

India's full ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Washington Sundar's international comeback delayed by COVID-19

Injuries meant Washington Sundar was ruled out of cricket for a long period after the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda BREAKING



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the South Africa ODI series and will be replaced by Jayant Yadav in the squad.



Navdeep Saini has been added as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from the hamstring injury.



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND BREAKINGWashington Sundar has been ruled out of the South Africa ODI series and will be replaced by Jayant Yadav in the squad.Navdeep Saini has been added as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from the hamstring injury. 🚨BREAKING🚨Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the South Africa ODI series and will be replaced by Jayant Yadav in the squad.Navdeep Saini has been added as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from the hamstring injury.#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/e6tfxDllUX

His last appearance for India came in the T20 International (T20I) series against England at home in March last year.

The off-spinning all-rounder impressed in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping Tamil Nadu reach the final of India's domestic List A competition.

He was set to add to his solitary ODI appearance if he did play a match in South Africa. However, he will now have to wait longer for his international comeback.

Jayant Yadav, meanwhile, played during the Test series at home against New Zealand. His only ODI, however, came in 2016.

Also Read Article Continues below

Navdeep Saini has not featured for India since picking up an injury during their Test against Australia at the Gabba in January last year.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar