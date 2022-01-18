Kagiso Rabada released from South Africa ODI squad as part of workload management

Experienced South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been released from the ODI squad for the three-match series against India, which starts on Wednesday. Cricket South Africa (CSA) informed that the decision has been taken to manage the pacer’s workload keeping next month’s New Zealand tour in mind.

The 26-year-old was one of the stars of the Proteas’ 2-1 Test series triumph over India recently. He was the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps at an average of 19.05.

A CSA release on Tuesday confirmed:

"Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month."

While South Africa have not named a replacement for Rabada, George Linde, who was in the Test squad, has been asked to stay back as an extra spin-bowling option. The CSA release added:

"No replacement will be brought in for him as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series.”

The hosts lost the first Test of the three-match series in Centurion by 113 runs. However, they made a stunning comeback to clinch the next two games in Johannesburg and Cape Town by seven-wicket margins.

“Momentum is a real thing” - South Africa ODI skipper Temba Bavuma keen to build on Test success

South Africa’s one-day captain Temba Bavuma is confident that the hosts will carry the momentum of the Test series win into the limited-overs matches as well.

While he admitted that the two formats are very different in nature, Bavuma asserted:

"Momentum is a real thing. After going down in the first Test, we managed to get some momentum at the Wanderers and it carried us through the whole series. Obviously, it's a different format, a different skill set, and a different type of pressure. But from a momentum and confidence point of view, that's well within the team's grasp and we'll be relying on that to help inspire the other guys."

The three-match ODI series will begin on Wednesday, January 19 at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Edited by Sai Krishna