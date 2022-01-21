“Kohli has 9 fifty-plus scores in 14 ODI innings. This is a lean patch?” - Salman Butt slams critics of former India captain

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has hit out at critics who are raising questions on Virat Kohli’s batting form. Butt pointed out that the Indian no.3 batter has nine 50-plus scores to his name in his last 14 ODI innings.

The 33-year-old former India captain was the team's second-highest scorer in the first ODI against South Africa. He hit 51 off 63 and featured in a 92-run second-wicket stand with Shikhar Dhawan (79).

Responding to queries about Kohli’s "poor form" on his YouTube channel, Butt countered:

“Virat Kohli has 9 fifty-plus scores in his last 14 ODI innings. I don’t think any other player from the Indian team has scored as many half-centuries during the same period. If this is a lean patch, then who is going through a healthy patch? He is so good even when not in form. Either others are not as good or no one is close to him.”

14 Innings, He Scored 9 Fifty plus scores. - But this is Kohli's lean patch. Wow, What a standard and What a bar he has set. Virat Kohli's Last 14 ODI Innings:-85(81).16(14).78(76).80(91).51(63).15(25).9(12).21(21).89(87).63(78).56(60).66(79).7(10).51(63).14 Innings, He Scored 9 Fifty plus scores. - But this is Kohli's lean patch. Wow, What a standard and What a bar he has set.

The former cricketer further opined that India’s batting is nowhere near as good when Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not part of the team. He explained:

“When Kohli, Rohit Sharma and a couple of other players are not around, the Indian batting looks a complete struggle. There is no belief that the batting can execute plans. They are young, which is why they need senior players around so they can learn and grow.”

Rohit was ruled out of the Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury. He couldn’t recover in time for the one-dayers as well.

“Don’t know what people expect from Kohli” - Salman Butt

Butt also shared his views on the unfair expectations from Kohli that he must score hundreds to prove that he is in form. Taking a dig at the experts and those questioning the batter’s position, the 37-year-old concluded by saying:

“Don’t know what people expect from Kohli. If there are better options, then play them. You are telling are a player, who is still doing better than others in the team - why aren’t you playing better than this? It’s like he's being told - your job is to score a hundred and nothing less.”

India’s batting collapsed after Kohli and Dhawan were dismissed in the first ODI. Chasing 297, they finished on 265 for 8, losing the game by 31 runs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar