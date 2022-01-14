"They are feeling a little bit of pressure" - Lungi Ngidi reacts to India's outburst over DRS controversy

South Africa seam bowler Lungi Ngidi acknowledged that India are flustered after a gripping Day 3 of the third Test in Cape Town. The pace spearhead stated that India reacted the way they did after the third umpire overturned Dean Elgar's LBW dismissal due to pressure.

Emotions were at boiling point during the final session when the third umpire reversed on-field umpire Marius Erasmus' LBW decision against Dean Elgar. The ball hit Elgar below his knee roll but the ball tracker showed that it would miss the stumps for height.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin then accused the broadcasters of adopting unfair ways to win, assuming the ball-tracking wasn't fair.

Speaking after the day's play, Ngidi opined that India's channelizing of emotions intensely suggested they felt the pressure. The 25-year-old believes the partnership between Elgar and Keegan Petersen prompted frustration.

"Reactions like that show a bit of frustration and sometimes teams capitalise on that. You never want to show so much emotion, but we could see emotions were high. That tells us they are feeling a little bit of pressure. That was a good partnership for us and they really wanted to break it. Those feelings ended up showing there. Everyone reacts differently and what we saw there was what those guys were feeling at the time," the Durban-born pacer said, as quoted by iol.co.za.

After the decision, Kohli walked up to the stumps and shouted:

"Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time. It's the whole country against 11 guys".

Meanwhile, Ashwin chipped in with

"You should find better ways to win, SuperSport."

India eventually dismissed the South African captain on the final ball of the day. Jasprit Bumrah struck to deliver the breakthrough for the visitors, dismissing Elgar for 30 and breaking his partnership worth 78with Petersen.

Lungi Ngidi picked three wickets as the Proteas blow away India

Lungi Ngidi. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Ngidi, along with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, were highly penetrative and kept India's batters on their knees. The right-arm seamer scalped Kohli, Ashwin and Shardul Thakur in India's second innings earlier in the day.

Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant slammed a counterattacking 100 to set the hosts 212 for victory. In reply, South Africa seem slight favorites to win, reaching 101-2 at stumps. They now need 111 runs to win, while India need eight wickets.

Edited by Aditya Singh