"Mental application was the key" - Shaun Pollock on Virat Kohli's gritty knock in 3rd Test against South Africa

India put on another disappointing showing with the bat on Tuesday. However, captain Virat Kohli shone with a gritty knock of 79 in the first innings of the third and final Test against South Africa.

India won the toss and opted to bat, but were rolled over for 223, mainly on the back of Kagiso Rabada's four-wicket haul. However, Kohli has earned appreciation for his lone fight in the middle.

Former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock said the India skipper came out with the mindset to grind it out and get to a big score. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pollock said:

"Mental application was the key to him. I think he came in with the mindset that, 'I haven’t got a 100 in a while so I’m going to get stuck in here and try and get a big score and try to get to the three-figure mark.' He was very, very watchful about what he did.

He went on to elaborate:

"It was the second-slowest fifty that he’s ever compiled. The slowest was off 170-odd balls, I think it was in Nagpur on a very slow surface. And the third-slowest was off 120 so it just shows on the scale where it fits in."

Pollock praised Kohli for not chasing after deliveries outside the off-stump. He said:

"I think also, the shot selection. He didn’t go after anything, was very conscious about waiting for the bad balls. There were a few half-volleys that were bowled to him and every time he got one of those, he put those away. It was a different Virat Kohli innings and I must say, I enjoyed it."

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, in the conversation with Pollock, also praised Kohli's knock. He said:

"Kohli was a great example of somebody with a lot of shots, a lot of strokes and one of the most talented batsmen, coming out and gritting it out. He left balls – that’s the most balls he’s left in the first fifty balls that he’s played – so many great stats that came about just from his innings today."

He added:

"You always enjoy when a batsman is in full flow, but there is something really special when someone is gutting it out there. Completely going against what he’s naturally capable of."

DK @DineshKarthik



Good going



#SAvIND #DKommBox It's very special to see the greatest of talents and stroke makers dig in, play hard and find ways to survive long periods of time to achieve greatness.Good going @imVkohli It's very special to see the greatest of talents and stroke makers dig in, play hard and find ways to survive long periods of time to achieve greatness.Good going @imVkohli 👑#SAvIND #DKommBox https://t.co/VLonyileHe

The battle between Kagiso Rabada and Virat Kohli was world-class: Dinesh Karthik

Before Kagiso Rabada picked up Virat Kohli's wicket, the two were involved in a mesmerizing battle. Rabada drew a few false shots and Kohli got an edge that didn't carry to the slips cordon. However, the Indian skipper also showed great patience and discipline against the pacer.

Dinesh Karthik said about their match-up:

"I think the battle between Rabada and Kohli was top-notch, it was world-class. Just the quality of bowling that Rabada brought to the table, I think the four wickets he got in Johannesburg would have given him plenty of confidence."

Karthik went on to add:

"The way he started today, like the leader of the pack, it was brilliant. The questions that he asked of every batsman that he dismissed. He literally caused so many doubts before they got out. That was the beautiful part about how well Rabada bowled."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Mayank Agarwal

Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane

Jasprit Bumrah



Wonderful fast bowling from Kagiso Rabada



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Mayank AgarwalVirat KohliAjinkya RahaneJasprit BumrahWonderful fast bowling from Kagiso Rabada ☝️ Mayank Agarwal☝️ Virat Kohli☝️ Ajinkya Rahane☝️ Jasprit BumrahWonderful fast bowling from Kagiso Rabada 🙌#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/ArPJimqkZV

Also Read Article Continues below

South Africa went to stumps on Day 1 at 17/1, with Jasprit Bumrah having picked up Dean Elgar's wicket, trailing India by 206 runs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar