IND vs SA 2022: "Huge loss for India" - Netizens react as white-ball captain Temba Bavuma misses out from South Africa's playing XI for second ODI

South Africa's white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma, will not feature in the second ODI of the three-match series against India on Sunday, October 9.

The right-handed batter wasn't feeling well on the morning of the match, and hence won't be captaining the Proteas in the contest. In Bavuma's absence, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the side in the ODI.

Notably, the South African skipper has been under the scanner after a string of poor performances. He managed to score just three runs in as many outings in the recently concluded T20I series against the Men in Blue.

Bavuma failed to make an impact with the bat in the ODI series opener as well, getting out for just eight off 12 deliveries. A number of cricket fans took to social media to suggest that it was a tactical decision from the visitors to drop the out-of-form batter for the fixture.

Apart from Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi also wasn't included in South Africa's playing XI. Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin replaced them in the lineup.

South Africa elect to bat first in second ODI againt India

South Africa's stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss in the second ODI and elected to bat first at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The visitors secured a nine-run win in a rain-curtailed 40-over game on October 6 to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. They have a significant chance of completing a stunning ODI series win on Indian soil by clinching the second match.

India, on the other hand, must win at Ranchi to stay afloat in the series. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be aiming to bounce back after their heartbreaking loss in the opening encounter. South Africa won the game by nine runs.

Here are the playing XIs for the second ODI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

