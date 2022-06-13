"Not going to be easy the way they've lost the games" - Zaheer Khan fears the worst for India for the remainder of IND vs SA 2022 T20Is

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan is concerned about India's situation after they lost their opening two games in the T20I series against South Africa so far. More than the losses, the 43-year-old feels it is the manner of their defeats that would hurt the Men in Blue.

Zaheer Khan believes in both games, India had their moments to capitalize and close down the game. However, the Proteas put pressure on the hosts and managed to make strong comebacks on both occasions.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvSA @Paytm South Africa win the 2nd T20I by 4 wickets and are now 2-0 up in the five match series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDT20I South Africa win the 2nd T20I by 4 wickets and are now 2-0 up in the five match series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDT20I #INDvSA @Paytm https://t.co/fwlCeXouOM

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Zaheer Khan had to say after India's comprehensive loss in the second T20I:

"Not going to be easy for the Indian team now after the first two losses, and the way they have lost the games. The first game too, 30 overs through the match you thought Indian team is in the driver's seat. Today also similar kind of a situation. Had the ideal start with the ball."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended with incredible figures of 4/13 in the second T20I. However, no one else from the bowling attack offered him adequate support. On this, Khan added:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding. But [India] have not been able to close the situation. For India, there are a lot of concerns going ahead in the series and a lot of pressure."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A sensational spell by Bhuvneshwar Kumar:



4-0-13-4.



- A start performance by the swing king of India. He was exceptional! A sensational spell by Bhuvneshwar Kumar:4-0-13-4.- A start performance by the swing king of India. He was exceptional! https://t.co/YiAeUKeroK

South Africa are more prepared, more hungry: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan believes that after conceding over 200 runs in the first T20I, South Africa went back to the drawing board and made amends with a stellar performance. The 43-year-old also stated that the Proteas are playing well as a unit and are finding new match-winners in every game. He stated:

"They are getting to the point in the series where different personnel are putting their hands up. You saw the first T20I and you knew that both teams have their homework cut out for bowlers. But what we saw today was that South Africa were more prepared, more hungry."

Heinrich Klaasen wouldn't have made it into the Proteas' playing XI had Quinton de Kock not sustained an injury. However, Zaheer Khan has been impressed with the way the right-hander grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He added:

"South Africa is looking like a really strong team and growing in confidence. It is a positive for South Africa that a change that they made came in and played a match-winning inning. That's something their camp will be very happy with."

Every remaining game in the series is a virtual knockout for the hosts, with the next match to be played at Visakhapatnam on June 14.

