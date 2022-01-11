“I expect Kagiso Rabada to break all South African records” – Makhaya Ntini after pacer's impressive performance against India

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada on Tuesday featured in his 50th Test match, in the third and final match of the series against India.

Rabada finished with four wickets in the first innings, also bagging the big wicket of Virat Kohli after an intense battle with the batter.

Former South African fast bowler Makhaya Ntini, in a conversation with Sportstar, spoke highly of Rabada. He shared his delight at the pacer playing his milestone Test.

“Things are happening so quickly for him, man. He is strong, fit, bowls fast, and is skilful. He moves it both ways, has a very good short ball. He is hostile.”

Ntini didn’t hesitate to express that he is very much impressed by the performance of Rabada and expected him to break several records.

“I expect him to break all South African records. He already has more than 200 wickets. I think he will play way more than 100 Tests and finish with over 500 Test wickets that no South African bowler has accomplished. When he gets there, I will celebrate."

The speedster already has 230 wickets to his name at a staggering average of 22.49 with second innings of the match yet to be played.

Interestingly, Ntini was the first significant black cricketer to play for South Africa. He played an important role in South Africa becoming a strong Test team.

Ntini also appreciated Protea skipper Dean Elgar’s performance in the second Test.

“As a leader you have to stand out from the rest. Elgar has shown he can, even under extreme pressure, and, lead his team to victory.”

“Indian pace attack is very effective and good overseas” – Makhaya Ntini

The Indian pace attack has been very effective over the last few years and spoken highly of by cricket pundits. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Yadav and Mohamed Siraj have been brilliant for the team.

Speaking about the Indian pace attack, Ntini said:

“It is very effective, that’s why you are so good overseas now. They are hitting the right areas. Bumrah’s approach and action are different from anybody else. It makes a huge difference.”

He continued:

“Shami’s seam position is excellent. And who would have thought Shardul could be as aggressive and thrustful as he was in the second Test. It is unfortunate Siraj was injured. He’s good.”

Ntini also spoke about his inspiration during his playing days, with an open heart.

“Malcolm Marshall was my hero, man. I tried to do everything the way he did. I modeled my bowling action after him. He was the greatest of them all.”

