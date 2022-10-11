IND vs SA 2022: "Question on pitch coming!" - Netizens troll South Africa as they register their lowest ODI score against India 

The South African batters struggled against the Indian bowlers in the third and final ODI of their series on Tuesday, October 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The visitors were bowled out for a paltry score of 99 in the all-important deciding contest. Notably, it is also their lowest ODI score against the Men in Blue.

Heinrich Klaasen, with his 34-run knock, proved to be the only saving grace for the Proteas as the rest of the batters failed to make an impact. Apart from Klaasen, Janneman Malan (15) and Marco Jansen (14) were the only two players with double-digit scores.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers. The left-arm spinner bagged four wickets from his 4.1 overs while conceding just 18 runs. Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up two wickets each.

Interestingly, South Africa became the first team in history to field three different captains in a three-match ODI series. Regular skipper Temba Bavuma led the side in the first game. Keshav Maharaj was named as the stand-in captain in Bavuma's absence for the second fixture.

With both Bavuma and Maharaj not a part of the team's playing XI for the third contest, it was David Miller who captained the Proteas side.

India need 100 runs in third ODI to complete series win over South Africa

India appear to be the firm favorites to win the ongoing three-match ODI series against the Proteas following David Miller and Co.'s underwhelming showing with the bat.

The hosts need to chase down 100 runs from 50 overs to secure a 2-1 victory in the rubber. A defeat here would put South Africa's chances of finishing in the top eight of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League in jeopardy.

They are currently placed 11th after having managed just five wins from 15 games and will have to finish in the top eight in order to directly qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The side will have to play the Qualifiers tournament to earn a ticket for the showpiece event if they fail to finish in the top eight.

