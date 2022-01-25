"Youngsters need to start taking responsibility" - Rajkumar Sharma wants overdependence on Kohli, Rohit to end

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has urged youngsters in the white-ball squad to take greater responsibility and start winning games for India with the bat. According to Sharma, the Men in Blue have been too dependent on Kohli and Rohit Sharma over the last five years or so, which cannot continue anymore.

India were thumped 0-3 in the ODI series in South Africa by a team devoid of superstars. The visitors missed Rohit, who was ruled out due to injury. Kohli, meanwhile, scored two fifties but could not convert them into big knocks. The middle order failed to deliver as India were jolted rather badly.

Discussing Team India’s shabby show in South Africa, Rajkumar Sharma said on the Khelneeti podcast that young batters must lift their game for the side to turn the corner.

He explained:

“If you look at the record over the last five years, apart from 2-3 players, no one has put their hands up and taken the responsibility of winning matches. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and, in odd matches, KL Rahul - apart from these can you think of anyone who has won games for India with the bat? This is a big issue.”

The 56-year-old continued:

“Our youngsters are talented, no doubt, but they need to start taking responsibility. Take the instance of Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) the other day (3rd ODI). He was batting very well but did not finish the game. Youngsters need to rein in their flamboyance and start taking their team past the finish line.”

Chipping in on Rajkumar Sharma’s point, former India off-spinner Nikhil Chopra added that, at times, it is important to show youngsters the mirror.

He elaborated:

“They need to be told that they have been chosen among 2000 batters in India because their form was the best. And if they are better than the rest, they need to win games for the team. So it is important to show youngsters the mirror at times.”

Shreyas Iyer played all three matches for India in the one-dayers but managed only 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 83.07. Venkatesh Iyer also featured in two games and scored only 24 runs.

“BCCI needs to see whether they can split teams as per formats” - Rajkumar Sharma

Kohli’s childhood coach claimed the influence of T20 cricket is being felt in the 50-over game, which is pushing the batters to show aggression at inopportune times.

Suggesting that the BCCI can look to split teams as per the need for various formats, Rajkumar Sharma concluded:

“BCCI needs to see whether they can split teams as per formats like they have split captains. Sometimes players are not able to adapt. If they are not able to do so, then they should play only one format. I think BCCI and selectors need to decide who must play which format.”

India had a forgettable tour of South Africa. After winning the first Test, they ended up losing the series by a 1-2 margin. They were then whitewashed in the ODIs.

