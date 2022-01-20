"Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal didn't know where to bowl after the South Africa batters swept them" - Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes India's inability to pick up wickets in the middle overs cost them the opening fixture of their ODI series against South Africa. He feels that bowlers who can provide breakthroughs at such crucial junctures must be brought into the team.

Karim's remarks came on the YouTube channel Khelneeti. He pointed out how the Proteas batters blunted India's spin attack by using conventional sweeps and reverse sweeps. Saba Karim said:

"We need to have bowlers who can pick wickets in the middle overs. Our two wicket-taking options, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, didn't know where to bowl after the South Africa batters started to use the sweep and the reverse sweep against them."

Both Ashwin and Chahal conceded 53 runs each from their quota of 10 overs. While Ashwin managed to claim the crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock, Chahal finished wicketless in the ODI series opener.

"There must be changes if someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't been able to perform as expected" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim also suggested that senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be benched as he hasn't been able to perform after being afforded a lot of chances. Karim wants the team management to back other members of the squad as he feels Kumar's strike rate with the new ball has been underwhelming.

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants Deepak Chahar to be considered for selection. He feels that while Chahar bowls well with the new ball, he will also give depth to India's batting line-up. Saba Karim said:

"There must be changes if someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't been able to perform as expected despite too many chances. You will have to utilize the other resources that you have in the squad. It's easier to find a suitable bowling combination when you have someone like Ravindra Jadeja in the side."

Saba Karim added:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar's efficacy with the new ball is just not the same now. India should look to play Deepak Chahar instead, who can also contribute with the bat lower down the order. We need to invest in bowlers who can give us breakthroughs with the new ball."

India and South Africa will lock horns again on Friday, January 21. The 2nd ODI of the 3-match series is scheduled to be played at Bolland Park. The encounter is a must-win for India as they look to remain afloat in the series.

