“There will be a lot of changes in the way we play cricket” - Rishabh Pant on Team India’s T20 philosophy 

Team India’s captain for the T20I series against South Africa, Rishabh Pant, has stated that there will be quite a few changes in the way his team approaches the T20 format. Pant admitted that the focus of the team is definitely centered on building a squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The aggressive wicketkeeper-batter was named skipper for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which starts on Thursday (June 9), after KL Rahul was ruled out due to a right groin injury. Rahul himself was standing in for regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been rested for the series.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the 1st T20I in Delhi, Pant asserted that the team has set specific goals. He added that the side will look to work towards achieving the same as the 2022 T20 World Cup nears.

The 24-year-old said:

“As a team, we have thought about certain goals, which we want to achieve. We are continuously working on them. At the end, we are thinking of the World Cup at the back of our head, so we are preparing for that. In the coming days, you will see that there will be a lot of changes in the way we play cricket.”

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #INDvSA KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #INDvSA

Apart from Rahul, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been ruled out of the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets. According to an official BCCI release, the selection committee has not named any replacements for Rahul and Kuldeep.

Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment.

“Did not come under very good circumstances but I am feeling happy” - Rishabh Pant on being named captain

Reacting to his appointment as captain a day ahead of the series, Rishabh Pant admitted that the decision did not come under the best of circumstances (Rahul injury), but added that he is happy to be leading the team. He explained:

"It is a very good feeling, (it) did not come under very good circumstances but at the same time, I am feeling happy. It is a great feeling, especially getting an opportunity to lead in your home town. I will try to make the most of it.”

On how much his IPL experience would help him while captaining India, the youngster added:

“I think as a captain, it will help me a lot because when you are doing the same thing again and again, you improve. I am someone who keeps learning from his mistakes and I think it will help me in the coming days.”

While Rishabh Pant has been named the captain for the T20Is against South Africa, the selection committee also confirmed all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far