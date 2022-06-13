“Pace could have made a difference” - Salman Butt feels India erred by not playing Umran Malik in the first 2 T20Is vs South Africa

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt reckons that Team India missed a trick by not playing fast bowler Umran Malik in the first two T20Is against South Africa. According to Butt, India’s bowling has lacked pace and young Umran’s presence could have made a difference.

India are currently 2-0 down in the five-match series against the Proteas. On Sunday (June 12), South Africa defeated the Men in Blue by four wickets in the second T20I in Cuttack. Chasing a target of 149, the visitors got home in 18.2 overs courtesy Heinrich Klaasen’s 46-ball 81.

Reflecting on India’s below par showing in the T20I series so far, Butt opined that the bowling department has failed to create sustained pressure on the opposition batters. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“India’s bowling has been lacking in pace. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well in the 2nd T20I to claim four wickets and showed that experience matters. India have Umran Malik but they are not playing him. They are giving a chance to other youngsters, so I think he should have also got a chance. Pace is something that could have made a difference.”

BCCI @BCCI "A dream come true moment to get India call up."



Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the - By



Full interview #INDvSA | @Paytm "A dream come true moment to get India call up."Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the #TeamIndia squad, Day 1 at the practice session, his idols and goals ahead.- By @28anand Full interview 💬 💬 "A dream come true moment to get India call up." Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the #TeamIndia squad, Day 1 at the practice session, his idols and goals ahead. 👍 👍 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/V9ySL4JKDl

Umran earned a call-up to the national side on the basis of an impressive IPL 2022 campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 22-year-old fast bowler, who was retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction, claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and a strike rate of 13.41.

“India perhaps took South Africa lightly” - Salman Butt on hosts resting key players

The Indian selectors decided to rest big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for the T20I series against the Proteas. A day ahead of the first game, KL Rahul was also ruled out due to injury.

According to Butt, the Indians perhaps underestimated the Proteas, who have caught the Men in Blue off-guard. The former Pakistani opener explained:

“India perhaps took South Africa lightly. They chose a second-string squad, but South Africa have stunned India.”

Elaborating on the difference between the two teams, he added:

“While the Proteas have had multiple match-winners, India haven’t had anyone playing a complete knock. Ishan Kishan batted well in the first game, but there was no support performance. They scored 200 but there were small contributions from the others.”

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvSA @Paytm South Africa win the 2nd T20I by 4 wickets and are now 2-0 up in the five match series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDT20I South Africa win the 2nd T20I by 4 wickets and are now 2-0 up in the five match series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDT20I #INDvSA @Paytm https://t.co/fwlCeXouOM

The third T20I of the series will be played in Vizag on Tuesday (June 14). India will have to win the game to stay alive in the five-match series.

Also Read: “Inclination might be towards Umran for next match” - Zaheer Khan on changes in Team India for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far