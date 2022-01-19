"We are building a team for the 2023 World Cup" - Shikhar Dhawan downplays batting collapse in 1st ODI against South Africa

Veteran Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan did not read too much into the side’s batting collapse in the 1st ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Paarl on Wednesday. The 36-year-old explained that India are looking to build a team for the 2023 World Cup and are okay if some results don’t go their way.

Dhawan top-scored for India with 79 off 84 in the opening ODI. However, India faltered in the chase of 297 to lose the match by 31 runs. The visitors went from 138 for 1 to 188 for 6 to stumble in the chase.

Reflecting on India’s defeat at a virtual press conference, the experienced left-hander said:

“Our thought process as a unit or as a team is that we are building a team for the 2023 World Cup. There are going to be a few hiccups here and there, which is totally fine. As a team, we analyze how we can get better. I feel that we all now have good clarity that we have got this bunch. We have to refine this.”

Asserting that the middle order will get stronger once Rohit Sharma returns from injury to take his opening position, Dhawan stated:

“Rohit is not here. Once he comes back, we will have more experience and the middle order will become stronger. The youngsters who are getting chances here will gain from this experience and get better. If something doesn’t work out in a game, it is okay. We are looking at the bigger picture.”

Bowling first after losing the toss, India reduced South Africa to 68 for 3. However, hundreds from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen lifted the hosts to 296 for 4.

“We lost wickets in a bunch” - Shikhar Dhawan admits middle-order collapse hurt India

At one stage in the chase, India looked well-placed to cross the target as Dhawan and Virat Kohli (51) controlled proceedings. However, once the partnership was broken, India could never find their way back in the contest.

Reflecting on India’s batting collapse, the opener explained:

“We had a good start. I feel the wicket was slow and there was a little bit of turn as well. When you are chasing a total of close to 300, it is not easy for the middle-order to come in start hitting the big shots right away. We lost wickets in a bunch and that impacted us as a batting unit.”

The second ODI of the three-match series will also be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday, January 21.

