Create
Notifications

"Should only play IPL and stick to Tiktok!"- Fans roast Yuzvendra Chahal as Klaasen bullies the leg-spinner again in 2nd IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Heinrich Klassen&#039;s (L) carnage left Yuzvendra Chahal in shock. (P.C.:bcci.tv)
Heinrich Klassen's (L) carnage left Yuzvendra Chahal in shock. (P.C.:bcci.tv)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 12, 2022 11:38 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal has arguably been one of the best Indian bowlers in the IPL for the past few seasons. However, the 31-year-old hasn't quite been able to replicate that form whenever he has donned the Indian jersey in the shortest format.

In the second T20I against South Africa at Cuttack on June 12, the leg-spinner was smashed to all parts of the ground. He ended up giving away 49 runs in his four overs as the Proteas comfortably chased down 148 to win by four wickets.

The pitch had turn and also variable bounce, something that suited Chahal's style of bowling. However, fans were shocked to see Chahal being absolutely tonked by the Proteas batters. Some also trolled him and other Indian bowlers for allowing South Africa to chase the total down easily on what was a difficult batting track.

Here are some of the reactions:

Inexplicable bowling from Chahal today. Too full on most occasions, too short on most others. Klaasen's taken the mickey out of him again like he did in Centurion back in 2018 #INDvSA
Dropping chahal from World cup was JUSTIFIED
#INDvsSA #BCCI #TeamIndiaHardik and chahal performance inIPL INT CRICKET https://t.co/GbfOa9zlaY
Chahal bodied all Captain Pant haters from last game 🤣🤣.
Where are those Chahal > Hasaranga people?
Take "Chahal should've bowled 4 overs bro in first T20I bro"Guy conceded 1/49 in 7.5 rpo game and people were expecting him to get win us 210 game.Can't remember when was the last time he bowled well and won us a game in T20I.
Pant isn't a very bright captain but Chahal literally gave 49 runs while defending a sub-150 score.
Blame Pant for not bowling Axar at the right time...But Chahal's pathetic bowling shouldn't come on Pant's head. As the lead spinner, you're expected to do better on a pitch favouring you.
The day Yuzvendra Chahal joined the Indian team, 2 days before the 1st T20I, Rahul Dravid took him to a side for a long chat (note: hands on shoulders) for around 10 minutes. Chahal had only bowled a few deliveries on side strip. Wonder what the chat was all about...#INDvSA twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s…
Chahal Under Sanju's Captaincy Vs Chahal Under Pant's Captaincy#INDvsSAT20 #IPLMediaRights https://t.co/7YlC9Rwf30
Yuzi Chahal in blue jersey in T20Is since last 2.5 years has taken more than one wicket in an innings only one time and this is from a data set of almost 21 innings with an avg of 4 overs per match!A major concern for india!!!!#INDvsSA
Country which produces great spinners is now lacking th good quality spinners both in ODI & T20i. Chahal still out of form and looks like he is done like Kuldeep or Kohli. Jadeja batting improved and bowling declined. Sundar in injuries. Ashwin can't judge in LOI #INDvSA
Yuzvendra Chahal in T20is since Jan 2020:17 wickets in 20 innings @ 38.76/8.65.Unacceptable!
If Chahal gets bullied by this batting unit even on this surface, serious questions to be posed against him in T20Is.
WHy cHaHaL dId'nT bOwlEd 4 oVeRs bRooo
Irrespective of the Bavuma wicket, Yuzi Chahal has bowled absolute filth both matches. Definitely not excusable on today's wicket.
Chahal should only play IPL and in other time should stick to Tiktok because he's forgotten to bowl in international cricket 🤡 One of the most disgraceful performance I've seen on a pitch helpful to him today.
Some people were blaming Pant for not finishing Chahal's quota last match. Wonder what agenda they'll run now 🤣🤣#INDvSA
Defeat isn't the problem, but that SA won so easily on this pitch should not be brushed under the carpet. But for Bhuvi this would have been lot worse.Chahal's spell particularly raises question whether Bishnoi should be on the bench at this time.
Klaasen v Chahal in T20Is71 runs25 balls8 sixes284 SRSmashed 41 (12) balls vs Chahal in 2018. 30 (13) this game.#INDvSA
2-0 South Africa. SA 7-0 IND across formats. #INDvSA
The Bavuma is frustrating because Chahal is experienced enough to understand that this pitch is offering a lot of grip. Why would he then bowl fuller and take the risk of conceding a boundary when in the previous 2 overs the opposition has scored 32 runs?These are small things,
If 5-0 really happens, the aftermath with selectors' reaction would be interesting. And I'm personally keen to follow Pant and Chahal's T20I records now. One hasn't been doing enough, the other has been properly bad for 4 consecutive seasons.
Indian spinners have conceded 69 runs in 5 overs today. That's poor regardless of where you play, but it becomes even more so if you consider the pitch & conditions. India had a real chance today after getting SA 3 down in the PP today.
Kya kare captain, 3 bowlers 10+ RR se pitre. Vo kar bhi kya sakta hai. Right hander leg spinners ko 4-5 chakke maar dera uski kya galti. Bowler flight pe flight dera le maar ke dikha
This team should play Qualifiers with Thailand and Nepal. Not fit to play at international level 😡

Heinrich Klaasen continues to dominate Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa got a new star in the form of wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen in their emphatic win at Cuttack. The 30-year-old had only made it to the playing XI because Quinton de Kock had injured his hand.

However, Klaasen played an incredible knock of 81 off just 46 balls and completely took the game away from India. He walked out to bat when the visitors were in deep trouble at 29/3. However, right from the get-go, he was willing to put pressure on the bowlers and that worked wonders for him and his team.

Klaasen has now scored an incredible 71 runs in just 25 balls against Yuzvendra Chahal in T20Is. He took down the leg-spinner in 2018 at Centurion and managed to replicate the carnage.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 31-year-old, much like the rest of the Indian bowling attack and captain Rishabh Pant, looked clueless and in disbelief after seeing such clean hitting. India have already put themselves in a do-or-die position and will need a herculean effort to turn the series around.

They are now 2-0 down in the five-match series. The third match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 at Dr. Y.S.R. ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

Edited by Aditya Singh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...