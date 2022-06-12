"Should only play IPL and stick to Tiktok!"- Fans roast Yuzvendra Chahal as Klaasen bullies the leg-spinner again in 2nd IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Yuzvendra Chahal has arguably been one of the best Indian bowlers in the IPL for the past few seasons. However, the 31-year-old hasn't quite been able to replicate that form whenever he has donned the Indian jersey in the shortest format.
In the second T20I against South Africa at Cuttack on June 12, the leg-spinner was smashed to all parts of the ground. He ended up giving away 49 runs in his four overs as the Proteas comfortably chased down 148 to win by four wickets.
The pitch had turn and also variable bounce, something that suited Chahal's style of bowling. However, fans were shocked to see Chahal being absolutely tonked by the Proteas batters. Some also trolled him and other Indian bowlers for allowing South Africa to chase the total down easily on what was a difficult batting track.
Here are some of the reactions:
Heinrich Klaasen continues to dominate Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa got a new star in the form of wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen in their emphatic win at Cuttack. The 30-year-old had only made it to the playing XI because Quinton de Kock had injured his hand.
However, Klaasen played an incredible knock of 81 off just 46 balls and completely took the game away from India. He walked out to bat when the visitors were in deep trouble at 29/3. However, right from the get-go, he was willing to put pressure on the bowlers and that worked wonders for him and his team.
Klaasen has now scored an incredible 71 runs in just 25 balls against Yuzvendra Chahal in T20Is. He took down the leg-spinner in 2018 at Centurion and managed to replicate the carnage.
The 31-year-old, much like the rest of the Indian bowling attack and captain Rishabh Pant, looked clueless and in disbelief after seeing such clean hitting. India have already put themselves in a do-or-die position and will need a herculean effort to turn the series around.
They are now 2-0 down in the five-match series. The third match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 at Dr. Y.S.R. ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.