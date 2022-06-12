"Should only play IPL and stick to Tiktok!"- Fans roast Yuzvendra Chahal as Klaasen bullies the leg-spinner again in 2nd IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Yuzvendra Chahal has arguably been one of the best Indian bowlers in the IPL for the past few seasons. However, the 31-year-old hasn't quite been able to replicate that form whenever he has donned the Indian jersey in the shortest format.

In the second T20I against South Africa at Cuttack on June 12, the leg-spinner was smashed to all parts of the ground. He ended up giving away 49 runs in his four overs as the Proteas comfortably chased down 148 to win by four wickets.

The pitch had turn and also variable bounce, something that suited Chahal's style of bowling. However, fans were shocked to see Chahal being absolutely tonked by the Proteas batters. Some also trolled him and other Indian bowlers for allowing South Africa to chase the total down easily on what was a difficult batting track.

Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Inexplicable bowling from Chahal today. Too full on most occasions, too short on most others. Klaasen's taken the mickey out of him again like he did in Centurion back in 2018 #INDvSA Inexplicable bowling from Chahal today. Too full on most occasions, too short on most others. Klaasen's taken the mickey out of him again like he did in Centurion back in 2018 #INDvSA

Rishi @rishisapra92 Dropping chahal from World cup was JUSTIFIED Dropping chahal from World cup was JUSTIFIED

Abhishek @KRooos017 #INDvsSA #BCCI #TeamIndia



Hardik and chahal performance in



IPL INT CRICKET Hardik and chahal performance inIPL INT CRICKET #INDvsSA #BCCI #TeamIndiaHardik and chahal performance inIPL INT CRICKET https://t.co/GbfOa9zlaY

Sourabh @1handed_6 Chahal bodied all Captain Pant haters from last game 🤣🤣. Chahal bodied all Captain Pant haters from last game 🤣🤣.

CricOsthar @CricOsthar Where are those Chahal > Hasaranga people? Where are those Chahal > Hasaranga people?

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 Take "Chahal should've bowled 4 overs bro in first T20I bro"



Guy conceded 1/49 in 7.5 rpo game and people were expecting him to get win us 210 game.

Can't remember when was the last time he bowled well and won us a game in T20I. Take "Chahal should've bowled 4 overs bro in first T20I bro"Guy conceded 1/49 in 7.5 rpo game and people were expecting him to get win us 210 game.Can't remember when was the last time he bowled well and won us a game in T20I.

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Pant isn't a very bright captain but Chahal literally gave 49 runs while defending a sub-150 score. Pant isn't a very bright captain but Chahal literally gave 49 runs while defending a sub-150 score.

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl Blame Pant for not bowling Axar at the right time...



But Chahal's pathetic bowling shouldn't come on Pant's head. As the lead spinner, you're expected to do better on a pitch favouring you. Blame Pant for not bowling Axar at the right time...But Chahal's pathetic bowling shouldn't come on Pant's head. As the lead spinner, you're expected to do better on a pitch favouring you.

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



Wonder what the chat was all about...



#INDvSA twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s… Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#INDvSA Yuzvendra Chahal was either too full (when he looped it) or too short and flat (when he upped the pace). Two matches on the trot that he has been wayward. Need to step up. Yuzvendra Chahal was either too full (when he looped it) or too short and flat (when he upped the pace). Two matches on the trot that he has been wayward. Need to step up. #INDvSA The day Yuzvendra Chahal joined the Indian team, 2 days before the 1st T20I, Rahul Dravid took him to a side for a long chat (note: hands on shoulders) for around 10 minutes. Chahal had only bowled a few deliveries on side strip.Wonder what the chat was all about... The day Yuzvendra Chahal joined the Indian team, 2 days before the 1st T20I, Rahul Dravid took him to a side for a long chat (note: hands on shoulders) for around 10 minutes. Chahal had only bowled a few deliveries on side strip. Wonder what the chat was all about...#INDvSA twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s…

Mohit Bararia 🇮🇳🏏 @MohitBararia7

A major concern for india!!!!

#INDvsSA Yuzi Chahal in blue jersey in T20Is since last 2.5 years has taken more than one wicket in an innings only one time and this is from a data set of almost 21 innings with an avg of 4 overs per match!A major concern for india!!!! Yuzi Chahal in blue jersey in T20Is since last 2.5 years has taken more than one wicket in an innings only one time and this is from a data set of almost 21 innings with an avg of 4 overs per match!A major concern for india!!!!#INDvsSA

Divagar @divagar90 Country which produces great spinners is now lacking th good quality spinners both in ODI & T20i. Chahal still out of form and looks like he is done like Kuldeep or Kohli. Jadeja batting improved and bowling declined. Sundar in injuries. Ashwin can't judge in LOI #INDvSA Country which produces great spinners is now lacking th good quality spinners both in ODI & T20i. Chahal still out of form and looks like he is done like Kuldeep or Kohli. Jadeja batting improved and bowling declined. Sundar in injuries. Ashwin can't judge in LOI #INDvSA

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Yuzvendra Chahal in T20is since Jan 2020:



17 wickets in 20 innings @ 38.76/8.65.



Unacceptable! Yuzvendra Chahal in T20is since Jan 2020:17 wickets in 20 innings @ 38.76/8.65.Unacceptable!

KASHISH @crickashish217 If Chahal gets bullied by this batting unit even on this surface, serious questions to be posed against him in T20Is. If Chahal gets bullied by this batting unit even on this surface, serious questions to be posed against him in T20Is.

Bhargs @HardLengths WHy cHaHaL dId'nT bOwlEd 4 oVeRs bRooo WHy cHaHaL dId'nT bOwlEd 4 oVeRs bRooo

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Irrespective of the Bavuma wicket, Yuzi Chahal has bowled absolute filth both matches.



Definitely not excusable on today's wicket. Irrespective of the Bavuma wicket, Yuzi Chahal has bowled absolute filth both matches. Definitely not excusable on today's wicket.

Udit @udit_buch Chahal should only play IPL and in other time should stick to Tiktok because he's forgotten to bowl in international cricket 🤡 One of the most disgraceful performance I've seen on a pitch helpful to him today. Chahal should only play IPL and in other time should stick to Tiktok because he's forgotten to bowl in international cricket 🤡 One of the most disgraceful performance I've seen on a pitch helpful to him today.

Nisha Kashyap @nishakashyapp



#INDvSA Some people were blaming Pant for not finishing Chahal's quota last match. Wonder what agenda they'll run now 🤣🤣 Some people were blaming Pant for not finishing Chahal's quota last match. Wonder what agenda they'll run now 🤣🤣#INDvSA

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Defeat isn't the problem, but that SA won so easily on this pitch should not be brushed under the carpet. But for Bhuvi this would have been lot worse.



Chahal's spell particularly raises question whether Bishnoi should be on the bench at this time. Defeat isn't the problem, but that SA won so easily on this pitch should not be brushed under the carpet. But for Bhuvi this would have been lot worse.Chahal's spell particularly raises question whether Bishnoi should be on the bench at this time.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



71 runs

25 balls

8 sixes

284 SR



Smashed 41 (12) balls vs Chahal in 2018.



30 (13) this game.



#INDvSA Klaasen v Chahal in T20Is71 runs25 balls8 sixes284 SRSmashed 41 (12) balls vs Chahal in 2018.30 (13) this game. Klaasen v Chahal in T20Is71 runs25 balls8 sixes284 SRSmashed 41 (12) balls vs Chahal in 2018. 30 (13) this game.#INDvSA

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill The Bavuma is frustrating because Chahal is experienced enough to understand that this pitch is offering a lot of grip. Why would he then bowl fuller and take the risk of conceding a boundary when in the previous 2 overs the opposition has scored 32 runs?



These are small things, The Bavuma is frustrating because Chahal is experienced enough to understand that this pitch is offering a lot of grip. Why would he then bowl fuller and take the risk of conceding a boundary when in the previous 2 overs the opposition has scored 32 runs?These are small things,

KASHISH @crickashish217 If 5-0 really happens, the aftermath with selectors' reaction would be interesting. And I'm personally keen to follow Pant and Chahal's T20I records now. One hasn't been doing enough, the other has been properly bad for 4 consecutive seasons. If 5-0 really happens, the aftermath with selectors' reaction would be interesting. And I'm personally keen to follow Pant and Chahal's T20I records now. One hasn't been doing enough, the other has been properly bad for 4 consecutive seasons.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Indian spinners have conceded 69 runs in 5 overs today. That's poor regardless of where you play, but it becomes even more so if you consider the pitch & conditions. India had a real chance today after getting SA 3 down in the PP today. Indian spinners have conceded 69 runs in 5 overs today. That's poor regardless of where you play, but it becomes even more so if you consider the pitch & conditions. India had a real chance today after getting SA 3 down in the PP today.

Manav @Manav_161 Kya kare captain, 3 bowlers 10+ RR se pitre. Vo kar bhi kya sakta hai. Right hander leg spinners ko 4-5 chakke maar dera uski kya galti. Bowler flight pe flight dera le maar ke dikha Kya kare captain, 3 bowlers 10+ RR se pitre. Vo kar bhi kya sakta hai. Right hander leg spinners ko 4-5 chakke maar dera uski kya galti. Bowler flight pe flight dera le maar ke dikha

Udit @udit_buch This team should play Qualifiers with Thailand and Nepal. Not fit to play at international level This team should play Qualifiers with Thailand and Nepal. Not fit to play at international level 😡

Heinrich Klaasen continues to dominate Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa got a new star in the form of wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen in their emphatic win at Cuttack. The 30-year-old had only made it to the playing XI because Quinton de Kock had injured his hand.

However, Klaasen played an incredible knock of 81 off just 46 balls and completely took the game away from India. He walked out to bat when the visitors were in deep trouble at 29/3. However, right from the get-go, he was willing to put pressure on the bowlers and that worked wonders for him and his team.

Klaasen has now scored an incredible 71 runs in just 25 balls against Yuzvendra Chahal in T20Is. He took down the leg-spinner in 2018 at Centurion and managed to replicate the carnage.

The 31-year-old, much like the rest of the Indian bowling attack and captain Rishabh Pant, looked clueless and in disbelief after seeing such clean hitting. India have already put themselves in a do-or-die position and will need a herculean effort to turn the series around.

They are now 2-0 down in the five-match series. The third match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 at Dr. Y.S.R. ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far