"Simply outstanding, take a bow" - Rishabh Pant sends Twitter into a frenzy with counter-attacking century in Cape Town

With India in trouble, Rishabh Pant played yet another scintillating knock in the second innings of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town today. The maverick wicketkeeper hit an unbeaten counter-attacking century on a day dominated by South Africa's bowlers as India were bowled out for 198.
Pant's 100* (139) helped India set a target of 212 for South Africa, with the three-match series on the line.
The southpaw hit six fours and four sixes in a whirlwind knock that only slowed down at the end as he had to bat with the tail. Pant had earlier put on a 96-run stand with captain Virat Kohli, who was the next best scorer in the innings with a patient 143-ball 29.
Scoring more than half of India's runs in the second innings and helping them set a competitive target against South Africa, Rishabh Pant's knock was a special one. It was the 24-year-old's fourth Test century, and many argued it was his finest.
Pant was castigated after playing a loose shot to get out on a duck in the previous match. However, the youngster came back strong with a magnificent century.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Rishabh Pant rescues India from a tricky situation
India were 57/2 at the start of Day 3 at Newlands. South Africa struck early as Cheteshwar Pujara fell to Marco Jansen on the second delivery of the day. Kagiso Rabada then got Ajinkya Rahane's scalp with an absolute peach of a delivery in the very next over.
From there, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli steadied the ship for India. Kohli blunted out the attack, continuing where he left off in the first innings and leaving almost everything outside the off-stump. Pant then went about quickly piling on the runs once he got set in.
Pant treated the match almost like an ODI until Kohli finally fell to Lungi Ngidi. He then had to slow down to try and protect the tail as Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur also lost their wickets in quick succession.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
While Kohli was still on the pitch, Pant took the attack to Keshav Maharaj, hitting him for three sixes - two in consecutive deliveries. He reached his century in 133 deliveries and stayed unbeaten on 100 as Jasprit Bumrah got out on the other end.