"Simply outstanding, take a bow" - Rishabh Pant sends Twitter into a frenzy with counter-attacking century in Cape Town

Rishabh Pant was lauded on social media for his unbeaten 139-ball 100 against South Africa.
Rishabh Pant was lauded on social media for his unbeaten 139-ball 100 against South Africa.
Abhimanyu Bose
ANALYST
Modified Jan 13, 2022 09:24 PM IST
News

With India in trouble, Rishabh Pant played yet another scintillating knock in the second innings of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town today. The maverick wicketkeeper hit an unbeaten counter-attacking century on a day dominated by South Africa's bowlers as India were bowled out for 198.

Pant's 100* (139) helped India set a target of 212 for South Africa, with the three-match series on the line.

The southpaw hit six fours and four sixes in a whirlwind knock that only slowed down at the end as he had to bat with the tail. Pant had earlier put on a 96-run stand with captain Virat Kohli, who was the next best scorer in the innings with a patient 143-ball 29.

Scoring more than half of India's runs in the second innings and helping them set a competitive target against South Africa, Rishabh Pant's knock was a special one. It was the 24-year-old's fourth Test century, and many argued it was his finest.

Pant was castigated after playing a loose shot to get out on a duck in the previous match. However, the youngster came back strong with a magnificent century.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

🤐🤐 #👖
A simply outstanding knock by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial stage! Well done.#SAvIND https://t.co/gdlTgfH3UE
Incredible 💯 from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket. https://t.co/8FqX1FrIIK
He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant . https://t.co/Rfo8C3ZBgS
Is ladke ko free hi chhod do. One of the biggest match winners in Test Cricket round the world #RishabhPant
Rishabh Pant is a special player…played the best Test knock by an Indian in 2021 (Gabba). And here, he’s played another gem. It wasn’t even a contest without Pant’s contribution. #SAvInd
#pant played to the situation and that’s what makes this knock special! These runs will add to the #SouthAfrican batter’s worry, as they have to face one of the best bowling attack in test cricket. #SAvIND
The rest of the Indian batters 👉 70 runsRishabh Pant 👉 100* What a knock 👏Watch #SAvIND live on ICC.tv (in select regions)#WTC23 | bit.ly/SAvIND-T3 https://t.co/cj8oyz7Dsl
No other Indian wicket keeper has a century in either of Australia, SA or England.Pant has a century in all these 3 countries.
Hat tip to #Pant. His century has given India a semblance of chance to win. SA have to score 2 runs more than the 210 they made in the first innings. India need a bagful of wickets today itself
Beware Gilly, he is coming for your crown. https://t.co/q8fRXAQKiC

Rishabh Pant rescues India from a tricky situation

India were 57/2 at the start of Day 3 at Newlands. South Africa struck early as Cheteshwar Pujara fell to Marco Jansen on the second delivery of the day. Kagiso Rabada then got Ajinkya Rahane's scalp with an absolute peach of a delivery in the very next over.

From there, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli steadied the ship for India. Kohli blunted out the attack, continuing where he left off in the first innings and leaving almost everything outside the off-stump. Pant then went about quickly piling on the runs once he got set in.

Pant treated the match almost like an ODI until Kohli finally fell to Lungi Ngidi. He then had to slow down to try and protect the tail as Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur also lost their wickets in quick succession.

While Kohli was still on the pitch, Pant took the attack to Keshav Maharaj, hitting him for three sixes - two in consecutive deliveries. He reached his century in 133 deliveries and stayed unbeaten on 100 as Jasprit Bumrah got out on the other end.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
हिन्दी