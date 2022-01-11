"Sterling knock" - Twitter showers praise on Virat Kohli after gutsy innings in 3rd Test vs South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli may not have reached the three-figure mark, continuing the wait for his 71st international century, but played a stunning knock in the first innings of the third Test against South Africa to take his team to a decent score.

The 33-year-old scored 79 off 201 deliveries to dig India out of a hole after winning the toss and opting to bat.

His determined knock came to an end when he edged one behind to Kyle Verreyne off Kagiso Rabada as he became the pacer's fourth victim of the day.

After India lost KL Rahul (12) and Mayank Agarwal (15) early, Kohli helped steady the ship along with Cheteshwar Pujara. The two stitched a 62-run partnership before the latter nicked one behind off Marco Jansen for 43.

Ajinkya Rahane was quick to fall as Rabada got him to edge behind with a peach of a delivery leaving India reeling at 116/4, but then Kohli put on a 51-run stand with Rishabh Pant.

Pant then fell to Marco Jansen for 27, but Kohli continued to hold up his end and helped them finish with 223.

Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Jansen claimed three.

South Africa came out to bat towards the end of Day 1 and Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough in the form of Dean Elgar, whose unbeaten 96 helped the hosts chase down 240 and win the second Test.

South Africa were 17/1 at Stumps on Day 1, trailing India by 206 runs.

The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1, with India having won the first Test in Centurion and South Africa bouncing back in the second game in Johannesburg.

Twitter lauds Virat Kohli after defiant knock against South Africa

Virat Kohli brought up his 28th Test fifty and it was a gritty knock under difficult circumstances. Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, he barely had any real support, but managed to take India to a respectable total.

The Indian skipper scored 12 boundaries with an array of lovely drives and hit one six with a top-edge off a hook shot.

Social media was full of praise for Kohli's marvelous knock in the series decider in Cape Town. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #ViratKohli Indian innings summed up in a pic. Once again onus on bowlers to keep us in the game. #SAvIND Indian innings summed up in a pic. Once again onus on bowlers to keep us in the game. #SAvIND #ViratKohli https://t.co/vsRasnJAy0

DK @DineshKarthik



Good going



#SAvIND #DKommBox It's very special to see the greatest of talents and stroke makers dig in, play hard and find ways to survive long periods of time to achieve greatness.Good going @imVkohli It's very special to see the greatest of talents and stroke makers dig in, play hard and find ways to survive long periods of time to achieve greatness.Good going @imVkohli 👑#SAvIND #DKommBox https://t.co/VLonyileHe

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Sterling knock by @imVkohli , showed class, character, commitment. Alas couldn’t convert it into a much awaited century, but something to cheer in an otherwise very poor batting performance by India Sterling knock by @imVkohli, showed class, character, commitment. Alas couldn’t convert it into a much awaited century, but something to cheer in an otherwise very poor batting performance by India

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Kohli batted so well today. Really could have got the 71st.



That wicket has come more out of the situation more than anything else.



And it also highlights why batting with the tail is so difficult. Kohli batted so well today. Really could have got the 71st. That wicket has come more out of the situation more than anything else.And it also highlights why batting with the tail is so difficult.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns This will go down as one of the best knock in the career of Virat Kohli, control percentage was 92 when he was going through a rough patch in his career and the pitch was tough as well. Only very few in the world do this and Kohli is one among them. This will go down as one of the best knock in the career of Virat Kohli, control percentage was 92 when he was going through a rough patch in his career and the pitch was tough as well. Only very few in the world do this and Kohli is one among them. https://t.co/KyJLyrF4XL

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey 79 runs not a bad one to start 2022.!Grit,patience & determination all shown by skipper Kohli.!71st century is not far away from King Kohli.! 79 runs not a bad one to start 2022.!Grit,patience & determination all shown by skipper Kohli.!71st century is not far away from King Kohli.!

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli gone for 79. What a knock by Virat ends with a disappointment. He worked so hard and looked determined, the wait for 71st century continues. Virat Kohli gone for 79. What a knock by Virat ends with a disappointment. He worked so hard and looked determined, the wait for 71st century continues.

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl



Hang in there, the 71st is coming soon. What a knock!



Will cherish this for all my life just for the way you kept us hanging and made us believe that it's the day, when it still wasn't. It's okay.



@imVkohli The most gritty, hard-fought and determined 79 runs of his career.Hang in there, the 71st is coming soon. What a knock!Will cherish this for all my life just for the way you kept us hanging and made us believe that it's the day, when it still wasn't. It's okay. The most gritty, hard-fought and determined 79 runs of his career.Hang in there, the 71st is coming soon. What a knock!Will cherish this for all my life just for the way you kept us hanging and made us believe that it's the day, when it still wasn't. It's okay.👑 @imVkohli https://t.co/FHYjFgO66e

Edited by Arjun Panchadar