"How they perform for India will matter" - Suresh Raina on the importance of T20Is vs South Africa for Team India's World Cup plans

Suresh Raina believes the upcoming T20I series between Team India and South Africa will be crucial for the IPL 2022 star performers to showcase their wares at the international level.

The Men In Blue will face the Proteas in a five-match T20I series, with the first game to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 9. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be taking a break during the series. Consequently, the selectors have picked a few talented youngsters and some veterans who are making a comeback in the squad.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Suresh Raina was asked about the importance of the South Africa series for Team India's World Cup plans. He responded:

"It is extremely important because you will get to see all the players who performed in the IPL. But how they perform for India will matter. The mindset is important if you have to play for India."

The former India cricketer highlighted that the performances of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, and KL Rahul's captaincy will be keenly watched. Raina elaborated:

"When the matches happen, it will be extremely hot, the matches will be played in June. There are a lot of things to look for. Umran Malik, who is a talented bowler, Arshdeep, the way he has bowled, and KL Rahul as a captain. He has impressed a lot but it is now the turn of the Indian team, I feel he will do very well."

Story continues below ad

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼. Big congratulations to Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh on getting into @BCCI squad for the series versus South Africa🏼. Big congratulations to Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh on getting into @BCCI squad for the series versus South Africa👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.

Malik and Arshdeep Singh will be hoping to get their maiden Team India caps during the T20I series against the Proteas. Rahul, meanwhile, will be captaining the national side for the first time in a T20I series.

"How many matches are you going to get" - Irfan Pathan on significance of T20Is vs SA for Team India's WC plans

Story continues below ad

Team India failed to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021

Irfan Pathan added that the Indian team should be almost finalized ahead of the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played before the World Cup. He observed:

"The selectors and team management's sights will be on the World Cup. How many matches are you going to get? These five matches, you will play some matches in Ireland and England and after that, according to me, this audition has to be ended and you have to make your squad almost ready by the time you play the Asia Cup."

Story continues below ad

Neelabh @CricNeelabh Asia Cup 2022 is set to be shifted to UAE from Sri Lanka due to ongoing crisis.

(Via - Island Cricket) Asia Cup 2022 is set to be shifted to UAE from Sri Lanka due to ongoing crisis.(Via - Island Cricket)

The former India all-rounder concluded by terming the South Africa series a huge audition for the Team India hopefuls. Pathan said:

"You want to keep one or two players in your extras but no audition after that. But this South African series is a huge audition and along with that a fantastic opportunity for the youngsters."

Apart from the series against South Africa, fringe players are likely to get another opportunity to prove their credentials. Team India will compete in a T20I series versus Ireland, but most of their regulars will be in England for the final match of their Test series.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the selectors finalize India's World Cup squad before the Asia Cup? Yes No 12 votes so far