"Team management hasn't given Avesh Khan enough confidence"- Ashish Nehra ahead of 4th IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Former Indian left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra has been left a bit baffled by the way young speedster Avesh Khan has been used in the T20I series against South Africa so far. The 25-year-old was wicketless in the previous game, but Nehra doesn't feel he bowled poorly.

Avesh was used during different phases of the game and was discontinued even when he bowled a decent over upfront.

Ashish Nehra opined that if India were looking at someone who would bowl in the middle and at the death, then uncapped pacer Arshdeep Singh would be more proficient at it.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ashish Nehra explained why he felt Arshdeep was a better bet than Avesh for the given role. He said:

"If you feel that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is swinging the ball nicely and has picked a couple of wickets early, you won't be hesitant to give him the third if you have Harshal and Arshdeep who can bowl well at the death."

Nehra also spoke about how management could have given Avesh a bit more exposure with the new ball. He added:

"It's difficult to say in which phase Avesh is more effective as the team management hasn't given enough confidence. He has done well upfront but he has been also used at different times in the game. So if you want to use him that way then maybe Arshdeep Singh is a better option."

You should only experiment when necessary: Ashish Nehra on India's possible changes

Ashish Nehra opined that aside from possibly bringing in Arshdeep in for Avesh, India don't need to make any changes for the next game.

The left-armer feels that unless the main objective of the hosts is to experiment, someone like an Umran Malik need not be 'rushed' into the playing XI. He stated:

"You should only experiment when it's necessary. But we don't know the mindset of selectors, coach or Rohit Sharma as to how they're looking at this series. Umran is also an exciting talent, but there are many T20Is to be played so don't rush him."

India will be hoping to level the series when they face the Proteas at Rajkot on Friday, June 17.

