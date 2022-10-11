IND vs SA 2022: "That's a fantastic quality for a wrist spinner" - Ravichandran Ashwin mighty impressed by Kuldeep Yadav's accuracy

India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently pointed out how left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav can bowl at a particular length consistently.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin opined that Yadav has the potential to flourish in the longer formats of the game, as he can hit the right lengths at will. He suggested that it is an excellent characteristic for a wrist spinner to have.

He explained:

"I have always felt this about Kuldeep Yadav when we talk about wrist spinners. He has got this amazing feature to bowl the repetitive lengths that are required to do well in the long format.

"He can land in a particular spot whenever he wants, and that's a fantastic quality for a wrist spinner. That's a massive value for a wrist spinner."

Yadav is currently part of India's squad for the ongoing three-match home ODI series against South Africa. The 27-year-old has performed decently so far in the rubber, picking up two wickets from as many outings at an economy rate of 5.17.

"Can make things happen with both bat and ball" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Shardul Thakur's all-round exploits

Ashwin praised Shardul Thakur for his impressive all-round performance against South Africa. He highlighted how the player is a valuable addition to the side, given his ability to make an impact with both bat and ball.

The seasoned campaigner spoke about how Thakur was impressive in the first ODI against South Africa. The right-arm pacer bagged two scalps in the contests and also contributed with 33 crucial runs with the bat during the run chase.

He added:

"He can make things happen with both bat and ball. He picked wickets and scored runs too during the backend of the game when we were really struggling. He stitched a vital partnership with Sanju Samson."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shardul Thakur in this ODI match against South Africa:



•8-1-35-2 with the ball.

•33(31) with the bat.



A terrific All-round performance by Shardul. Shardul Thakur in this ODI match against South Africa:•8-1-35-2 with the ball.•33(31) with the bat.A terrific All-round performance by Shardul. https://t.co/8Jz5R2Acu1

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side will next be seen in action on Tuesday, October 11, when they take on the Proteas in the third and final ODI of the series.

Poll : 0 votes