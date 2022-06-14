"Tight slap for those doubting Yuzi Chahal"- Fans erupt as Yuzvendra Chahal spins a web to keep India alive in IND vs SA 2022 T20Is

After two ordinary performances, Yuzvendra Chahal came roaring back in the third T20I against South Africa in Vizag on June 14 to hand India a comprehensive win. The leg-spinner picked up match-winning figures of 3/20 as South Africa fell 48 runs short of India's total, getting bowled out for 131.

India's bowling has been criticized in this series as they haven't been able to close games with the ball. But Chahal and Harshal Patel led from the front in clinical performances and picked up seven wickets between them to ensure South Africa's hopes of winning the series tonight itself were punctured.

Fans on Twitter hailed Yuzvendra Chahal for proving his critics wrong and showing why he should arguably be one of the first names on the team sheet in the T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #INDvSA My player of the match would be @yuzi_chahal . Broke the back of SA middle order. 4-0-20-3, conceded just one boundary. Super stuff My player of the match would be @yuzi_chahal. Broke the back of SA middle order. 4-0-20-3, conceded just one boundary. Super stuff 👏🏽 #INDvSA https://t.co/7mAdwebrQT

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by Yuzvendra Chahal - 3/20 in 4 overs with the wickets of Pretorius, Rassie and Klaasen. A champion spell by Yuzi, great comeback! What a spell by Yuzvendra Chahal - 3/20 in 4 overs with the wickets of Pretorius, Rassie and Klaasen. A champion spell by Yuzi, great comeback!

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Crazy if you are making Indian XIs for WT20 without having Yuzvendra Chahal locked in as first choice spinner. Has had his share of poor games at times but easily the standout selection at this point in that race. Crazy if you are making Indian XIs for WT20 without having Yuzvendra Chahal locked in as first choice spinner. Has had his share of poor games at times but easily the standout selection at this point in that race.

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi 'Drop Gaikwad!'

Gaikwad - 57 at a strike rate of 163



'Drop Chahal!'

Chahal - 4-0-19-3



'Drop Axar!'

Axar - 4-0-28-1 'Drop Gaikwad!' Gaikwad - 57 at a strike rate of 163'Drop Chahal!'Chahal - 4-0-19-3'Drop Axar!'Axar - 4-0-28-1

Abhinandan @Abhinandan673 ...Chahal looking really good today... South Africa 's inns have just not taken off in this game Meanwhile India going to bounce back in the series today...Chahal looking really good today... South Africa 's inns have just not taken off in this game Meanwhile India going to bounce back in the series today 👌👌👌...Chahal looking really good today... South Africa 's inns have just not taken off in this game

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#INDvSA twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s… Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#INDvSA Yuzvendra Chahal was either too full (when he looped it) or too short and flat (when he upped the pace). Two matches on the trot that he has been wayward. Need to step up. Yuzvendra Chahal was either too full (when he looped it) or too short and flat (when he upped the pace). Two matches on the trot that he has been wayward. Need to step up. #INDvSA A good comeback by Yuzvendra Chahal. Got his length and speed/flight right today and reaping rewards! A good comeback by Yuzvendra Chahal. Got his length and speed/flight right today and reaping rewards! #INDvSA twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s…

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Chahal dismisses Klassen for the very first time in T20Is. Chahal dismisses Klassen for the very first time in T20Is.

Reema Malhotra @ReemaMalhotra8 Match winner!! @yuzi_chahal not giving away anything and picking up wickets in heaps. He has almost brought the game home for India with this wicket of Klaasen. #INDvSA Match winner!! @yuzi_chahal not giving away anything and picking up wickets in heaps. He has almost brought the game home for India with this wicket of Klaasen. #INDvSA

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh India beat South Africa by 48 runs and now this series 2-1. Terrific performance by india especially indian bowlers. Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzi Chahal. India beat South Africa by 48 runs and now this series 2-1. Terrific performance by india especially indian bowlers. Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzi Chahal. https://t.co/W1caBleDBq

Niharika Raina @niharika_raina Finally, India have a win over South Africa in 2022. Chahal and Harshal got them back in the game after Ruturaj and Kishan sizzled in the first ten overs. More importantly, the series is still alive! #INDvSA Finally, India have a win over South Africa in 2022. Chahal and Harshal got them back in the game after Ruturaj and Kishan sizzled in the first ten overs. More importantly, the series is still alive! #INDvSA

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



back to his best has us going



#INDvSA #BelieveInBlue A 🤝 with the Wall can change your fortunes @yuzi_chahal back to his best has us going A 🤝 with the Wall can change your fortunes 😉@yuzi_chahal back to his best has us going 😍#INDvSA #BelieveInBlue https://t.co/1q6WPecmvn

Rockstar MK @RockstarMK11



‍♂️ Chahal Warra Bowler you are probably one of the best in world n India's most talented Leg spinner RN‍♂️ Chahal Warra Bowler you are probably one of the best in world n India's most talented Leg spinner RN🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/7rHF2PYELr

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s… Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Inexplicable bowling from Chahal today. Too full on most occasions, too short on most others. Klaasen's taken the mickey out of him again like he did in Centurion back in 2018 #INDvSA Inexplicable bowling from Chahal today. Too full on most occasions, too short on most others. Klaasen's taken the mickey out of him again like he did in Centurion back in 2018 #INDvSA He's done the exact opposite today. Flighted it when needed but also bowled the quicker one more often. Most of all, he nailed his lengths for a good part of his spell. And when that happens, Chahal is bound to win games on his own #INDvSA He's done the exact opposite today. Flighted it when needed but also bowled the quicker one more often. Most of all, he nailed his lengths for a good part of his spell. And when that happens, Chahal is bound to win games on his own #INDvSA twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s…

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Exceptional spell bowled by Yuzi Chahal - His bowling figure (4-0-20-3). After two poor matches, Yuzi Chahal made a Outstanding comeback, he always delivered in pressure situation. Top spell from a top bowler. Exceptional spell bowled by Yuzi Chahal - His bowling figure (4-0-20-3). After two poor matches, Yuzi Chahal made a Outstanding comeback, he always delivered in pressure situation. Top spell from a top bowler.

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl 🤌🏽🤌🏽 Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl Really want to see Arshdeep and Bishnoi playing tonight.



Can rest Harshal because of the fear of aggravating his injury. And Chahal for Bishnoi. Yes, Bishnoi didn't have a great IPL but the purple cap winner ain't doing anything too. Really want to see Arshdeep and Bishnoi playing tonight.Can rest Harshal because of the fear of aggravating his injury. And Chahal for Bishnoi. Yes, Bishnoi didn't have a great IPL but the purple cap winner ain't doing anything too. Chahal took this slander personally.🤌🏽🤌🏽 twitter.com/ThatCric8Girl/… Chahal took this slander personally.🔥🔥🤌🏽🤌🏽 twitter.com/ThatCric8Girl/…

Amme31🇮🇳💛 @MegaVyas

He made a good comeback

Well played brother Chahal with 3 wickets 🤩He made a good comebackWell played brother Chahal with 3 wickets 🤩😻He made a good comeback 🔥Well played brother 💗

🦋𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐇 𝟏𝟕™❤️🇮🇳 @hit_ahir_1718



This is a tight slap to those who doubted Yuzi Chahal...



Well bowled Chatur chalak Chahal 🥵



#INDvSA #YuziChahal Yuzi Chahal finally performing in the middle overs.This is a tight slap to those who doubted Yuzi Chahal...Well bowled Chatur chalak Chahal Yuzi Chahal finally performing in the middle overs.🔥🔥🔥This is a tight slap to those who doubted Yuzi Chahal...👋👋Well bowled Chatur chalak Chahal😻🥵 #INDvSA #YuziChahal https://t.co/TLOZ2zJj1K

Yuzvendra Chahal wins personal battle against Klaasen

South Africa got off to a slow start as Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks couldn't quite find boundaries regularly. Both were back in the hut by the end of the powerplay.

The hosts knew that South Africa's engine room was the middle-order. Dwaine Pretorius once again got going with a few shots and threatened to take the game away from India.

However, some smart bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal coupled with fine reflex catches from skipper Rishabh Pant sent back both Pretorius and Rassie van der Dussen.

The dangerous David Miller was foxed by Harshal Patel's smart change of pace. Heinrich Klaasen was perhaps the only man standing between India and victory. The right-hander has dominated Chahal in the past as well as in the previous game.

But the leg-spinner was smart this time, as he kept on bowling flatter and quicker. He then gave the ball a bit of air outside off-stump and Klaasen's eyes lit up for a slog sweep. He couldn't connect and was caught at extra cover. Wayne Parnell did play some shots, but it was all a bit too late for the Proteas.

Harshal also had a fantastic performance, picking up figures of 4/25. This win kept India alive in the series and will do their confidence a world of good going forward.

The fourth T20I between the two sides will take place on Friday, June 17 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

