"Tight slap for those doubting Yuzi Chahal"- Fans erupt as Yuzvendra Chahal spins a web to keep India alive in IND vs SA 2022 T20Is

After two ordinary performances, Yuzvendra Chahal came roaring back in the third T20I against South Africa in Vizag on June 14 to hand India a comprehensive win. The leg-spinner picked up match-winning figures of 3/20 as South Africa fell 48 runs short of India's total, getting bowled out for 131.
India's bowling has been criticized in this series as they haven't been able to close games with the ball. But Chahal and Harshal Patel led from the front in clinical performances and picked up seven wickets between them to ensure South Africa's hopes of winning the series tonight itself were punctured.
Fans on Twitter hailed Yuzvendra Chahal for proving his critics wrong and showing why he should arguably be one of the first names on the team sheet in the T20 World Cup.
Here are some of the reactions:
Yuzvendra Chahal wins personal battle against Klaasen
South Africa got off to a slow start as Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks couldn't quite find boundaries regularly. Both were back in the hut by the end of the powerplay.
The hosts knew that South Africa's engine room was the middle-order. Dwaine Pretorius once again got going with a few shots and threatened to take the game away from India.
However, some smart bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal coupled with fine reflex catches from skipper Rishabh Pant sent back both Pretorius and Rassie van der Dussen.
The dangerous David Miller was foxed by Harshal Patel's smart change of pace. Heinrich Klaasen was perhaps the only man standing between India and victory. The right-hander has dominated Chahal in the past as well as in the previous game.
But the leg-spinner was smart this time, as he kept on bowling flatter and quicker. He then gave the ball a bit of air outside off-stump and Klaasen's eyes lit up for a slog sweep. He couldn't connect and was caught at extra cover. Wayne Parnell did play some shots, but it was all a bit too late for the Proteas.
Harshal also had a fantastic performance, picking up figures of 4/25. This win kept India alive in the series and will do their confidence a world of good going forward.
The fourth T20I between the two sides will take place on Friday, June 17 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.