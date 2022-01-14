"Took every little positive and built on that" - Keegan Petersen on Player of the Series performance in Test series triumph vs India

Batter Keegan Petersen played a key role as South Africa beat India by seven wickets today in Cape Town to secure a 2-1 Test series on Friday.

The 28-year-old hit 72 and 82 as South Africa chased down 212 to seal the series. Petersen was named player of the match and player of the series, as he finished as the top-scorer in the three-match contest with 276 runs, including three half-centuries.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Petersen said:

"I don't know how I feel, it hasn't sunk in yet. Happy, emotional but just grateful to have had the opportunity."

He went on to talk about his performances in the series.

"I took every little positive I can from every innings and build on that," he said.

He said it was crucial to spend more time in the middle as it made it easier to bat.

"We've always had to tough it out against a high-quality bowling attack, high-quality team. Just spending time at the wicket is crucial. Evidently the longer you bat, easier it gets. I enjoyed every moment of it," Petersen said.

It's been a long, tough journey: Keegan Petersen on making an impact in Test cricket

Keegan Petersen made his First Class debut in 2012 but had to wait almost a decade to play his first Test for South Africa.

"It's been a tough journey, not easy. Have had to stick to my guns and fight it out. It's been a long journey, can't really tell the whole story right now," he said.

Speaking about adjusting to the international level, Petersen said:

"It's not been easy even coming into Tests. Challenging wickets, changing conditions, have had to deal with what has been in front of me."

Keegan Petersen made his Test debut in 2021 in the series against West Indies and has now played five Tests, averaging 35.55. All three of his Test fifties came in the series against India.

Edited by Parimal