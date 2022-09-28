IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

Team India registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, September 28. With the win at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh played a starring role in India's victory with a magnificent spell in the first innings.

After being put into bat first, South Africa's top order collapsed like a pack of cards. Deepak Chahar (2/24) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32) produced a fine swing bowling exhibition, leaving the visitors reeling at 9/5 in 2.3 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (41) and Wayne Parnell (24) played useful knocks down the order and helped South Africa post 106/8.

In response, the Men in Blue lost Rohit Sharma (0) and Virat Kohli (3) with just 17 on the scoreboard to find themselves in a tricky situation.

Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33 balls) then settled the nerves soon after with his trademark aggressive brand of play. The Mumbaikar announced his arrival at the crease with two consecutive sixes in the seventh over and never looked back.

KL Rahul (51 off 56 balls) played second fiddle to Suryakuamar during their unbeaten 93-run partnership. He ensured the team's safe passage to the winning shores after overcoming turbulence earlier in the innings. He finished things off in style with a six in the 17th over.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Indian vice-captain KL Rahul reflected on his match-defining partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. He said:

"We have played in a few difficult conditions like this and I haven't scored runs in those. Unbelievable for Surya to come out and play those shots. It was hard for the batters today with the ball nipping around."

He added:

"For Surya to come in and show on that approach after being hit, it just woke him up a little bit. He said if I look to be defensive, I won't be able to do the job for the side. So, I will look to play my shots and try to do the job for the team. That helped me as well."

Both teams will now travel north and lock horns in the second T20I of the series on Sunday, October 2, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

