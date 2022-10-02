IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 2nd T20I as Indian bowlers endure another bad day

Team India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I on Sunday, October 2, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With the victory, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring contest between India and South Africa on Sunday. However, the poor display from the Indian bowlers took the shine off the team's victory and generated great concern among their fans.

More than celebrating the win, a large number of fans are worried about the Indian bowling line-up. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the 2nd T20I:

The Unspoken @Shonty28

ICT fans be like Indian cricket team with this current bowling going to Australia for World Cup #INDvSA

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Does that even matter?

Our boi dealing with back to back ducks

Low scoring? High scoring? Does that even matter? Our boi dealing with back to back ducks The Lord Bavuma #INDvSA

Both teams will square off in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday, October 4, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Indian batting shines but bowlers disappoint in 2nd T20I against South Africa

After being put into the bat first, KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (43) laid a perfect platform for India with a 96-run opening partnership. Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Virat Kohli (49*) then built the innings on that momentum and propelled their side to a massive total of 237/3. Dinesh Karthik (17*) also played a crucial cameo in the end to provide the finishing touch.

Deepak Chahar gave Men in Blue a great start in the chase by bowling a maiden in the first over against Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma. Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the second over to dismiss Rilee Rossouw and Bavuma for ducks to stun South Africa.

Aiden Markram (33 off 19 balls) took the attack to the opposition and accumulated quick runs for his side. Axar Patel sent him to the pavilion in the seventh over and ended his resistance.

David Miller (106*) and Quinton de Kock (69*) put on a record 174-run unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket, but the target proved to be too much in the end.

South Africa reached 221/3 due to Miller's sensational knock and lost the match by 16 runs. The bowling department continued to be a huge concern for India while defending as their frontline pacers Arshdeep Singh (2/62) and Harshal Patel (0/45) endured forgettable nights with the ball, especially in the death overs.

