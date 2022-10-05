IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 3rd T20I in Indore

South Africa defeated Team India by 49 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 4, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Following the victory, the visitors avoided a clean sweep as the hosts won the three-match series by 2-1.

The Proteas' side piled on a mountain of runs in the first innings after being asked to bat first. They reached 227/3 due to a sensational century from Rilee Rossouw (100*) and Quinton de Kock's timely half-century. David Miller (19* off 5 balls) also provided an explosive finish at the end to push the total above 220.

Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Rohit Sharma for a two-ball duck in the first over to stun Team India early in the chase. Wayne Parnell piled on the misery by dismissing Shreyas Iyer (1) in the second over.

Rishabh Pant (27 off 14 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (46 off 21 balls) played aggressively and kept the required run rate under check. However, both failed to kick on and convert them into substantial knocks.

Team India never looked to be in the contest after their dismissals as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Deepak Chahar (31 off 17 balls) wielded the long handle and showcased his big-hitting skills to strengthen his credentials as a dependable bowling all-rounder lower down the order. The men in Blue bundled out for 178 in 18.3 overs and lost the match by 49 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, player of the match Rilee Rossouw reflected on his knock and said:

"Been really good, it's something every cricketer goes through, little bit of the form, I knew something special was round the corner and luckily for me, tonight was my night. We had a bit of discussion, QdK said, you be the guy to score the runs tonight."

He added:

"World class side I would say, it's always a special to hundred in front of a packed crowd. The chat is that we back each other, we believe in our ability, we stick to it in tough times, I'm glad de Kock and myself scored runs tonight."

Fans react to South Africa's win against India in the dead-rubber

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring encounter between the Men in Blue and the Proteas side on Tuesday. They expressed their reactions through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will face off against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, October 6, in Lucknow.

