Create

IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc on Proteas top-order in 1st T20I

Fans praise Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh after sensational opening spells in 1st T20I
Fans praise Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh after their sensational opening spells in 1st T20I
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
·
1 Comment
Balakrishna
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Sep 28, 2022 08:25 PM IST

Team India pacers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar produced brilliant swing bowling spells against South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday, September 28, in Thiruvananthapuram.

South Africa batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Indian bowlers backed their captain's decision by making optimum use of the conditions on offer and extracted prodigious swing. The duo rattled the opposition top-order and reduced them to 9/5 in just 2.3 overs.

Chahar got the first breakthrough by cleaning up South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (0) in the first over with an impressive in-swinger. Arshdeep Singh then breathed fire in the second over and scalped three wickets to stun the opposition. Deepak Chahar castled out Tristan Stubbs for a golden duck in the next over to continue the carnage.

Fans were delighted to witness this wonderful bowling display from Arshdeep and Chahar in the powerplay. Through social media, they shared memes applauding the pacers for giving Men in Blue a sensational start in the first T20I.

Here are some of the best memes:

Rohit Sharma calling Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the match https://t.co/iEED7hxITm
Chahar and Arshdeep :(In today's match)#INDvsSA https://t.co/a3iFZmj6dR
3 wickets in an over🛐#INDvsSA https://t.co/3JVMfr9z5E
Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep under Rohit Sharma's Captaincy. #INDvsSA https://t.co/UQZaxR0KT3
South African top order in dressing room #INDvsSA https://t.co/sU8eh3ANQi
South African batting line-up https://t.co/D76abj8yZm
Arshdeep Singh to South African Batsmen:-#ArshdeepSingh #INDvSA #INDvsSA #Cricket https://t.co/XtSmArNOjy
Arshdeep singh and Deepak chahar today#INDvsSA https://t.co/8FdPL6HAyg
Nothing just Chahar and Arshdeep singh in the powerplay:#Chahar #arshdeepsingh #INDvsSA https://t.co/FwZ3TBy5a1

"To get an opportunity on such a big stage, I'm really happy"- Arshdeep Singh on getting selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, Arshdeep Singh expressed excitement about being selected for the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

The Punjab-born pacer revealed that his family was also elated after his selection as it would be his first appearance at a global event.

"Everyone's feeling really happy at home (for me having made the World Cup). Everyone wishes to play for India and the World Cup is the biggest stage. To get an opportunity on such a big stage, I'm really happy."

He added:

"Everyone wants to be adaptable and stand up wherever the team requires you to. Whatever the team requires of me and in whatever situation I get the ball, my plan is to stand up and deliver."

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Comments

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...