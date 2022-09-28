IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after South Africa post 106/8 in 1st T20I as '19th over curse' continues

South Africa posted 106/8, batting first, in the first T20I against Team India on Wednesday, September 28, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Deepak Chahar (2/24) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32) gave the hosts a sensational start to the match with their swing bowling display.

The duo ran through the South African top-order, reducing them to 9/5 in just 2.3 overs. All the star Proteas batters were back in the pavilion, leaving their side in a heap of trouble.

Aiden Markram (25 off 24 balls) offered resistance and attempted to counterattack in a dire situation. Harshal Patel (2/26) dismissed him in the 8th over and provided a timely breakthrough for India.

Wayne Parnell (24 off 37 balls) and Keshav Maharaj (41 off 35 balls) spent some time at the crease trying to resurrect South Africa's innings. They were partially successful as their side managed to breach the 100-run mark at the end, which seemed improbable at the halfway stage.

The 19th over continued to be a headache for the Indian team as Keshav Maharaj smashed 17 runs against Arshdeep Singh tonight. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also leaked runs heavily in the penultimate over in the last few matches.

Fans observed this trend and expressed their concerns over the '19th over curse' plaguing the team at the moment.

Through Twitter and Instagram, they shared hilarious memes on the matter. Here are some of the best ones:

ANGAD @MedicoAngad_7 Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah after watching 19th over : Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah after watching 19th over : https://t.co/0UG9A416FB

💙 @Alreadysad__ #SAvsIND

Indian bowlers when 19th over comes Indian bowlers when 19th over comes #SAvsIND Indian bowlers when 19th over comes https://t.co/7mn6JyLekH

South Africa pacers dismiss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply in the chase

Kagiso Rabada kicked off the chase with a magnificent maiden over as he beat both the edges of KL Rahul on multiple occasions.

He gave South Africa their first breakthrough in the third over by dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma (0) with an impeccable delivery.

Virat Kohli (3 off 9 balls) and KL Rahul then weathered the storm by seeing off the powerplay overs.

Anrich Nortje broke the mini partnership in the 7th over to reduce the hosts to 17/2 and give a semblance of hope to his side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far