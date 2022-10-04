IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after South Africa reach 227/3 in 3rd T20I against a toothless Indian bowling attack

South Africa posted a mammoth total of 227/3 in the third T20I against Team India on Tuesday, October 4, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The hosts have already bagged the three-match series by winning the first two games.

After being put into bat first, South Africa lost their skipper Temba Bavuma (3) cheaply in the fifth over. However, Quinton de Kock (68) and Rilee Rossouw (100) took the aggressive route. They scored runs at a fast clip by carting Indian bowlers all around the park.

De Kock, unfortunately, got run-out in the 13th over after a fluent half-century. Rossouw stayed put at the crease. He made optimal use of the batting-friendly conditions and small boundaries to smash his way to a maiden T20I century.

Tristan Stubbs (23) kept him company, putting together a 87-run partnership after De Kock's departure. David Miller (19* off 5 balls) smacked three sixes in the final over against Deepak Chahar to finish the South African innings on a high note.

The Proteas reached 227/3 at the end on the back of a terrific hundred from Rilee Rossouw. The bowlers looked helpless after the South African batter's carnage as all the others except Ravichandran Ashwin (0/35) conceded over 11 runs per over.

Fans were seriously concerned with the repeated dwindling returns of the Indian bowling attack over the recent past. They took to Twitter to share hilarious memes expressing their views on the actions that unfolded during the first innings.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

👌⭐👑 @superking1815 #INDvSA #IndvsSA



Rohit Sharma after watching bowling of Harshal, Umesh and Siraj Deepak chahar:-

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9

Well played Rilee Rossouw! Indian cricket fans watching their bowling attack of Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Siraj and Umesh Yadav against South Africa just before T20 World Cup!

India lose Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant early in the chase

In a steep chase of 228, the hosts got off to a disastrous start as skipper Rohit Sharma departed for a two-ball duck in the very first over. To make matters worse, Shreyas Iyer (1) also followed Rohit to the pavilion in the second over after a brief struggle at the crease.

Rishabh Pant (27 off 14 balls) and Dinesh Karthik tried to resurrect the innings with their quick 41-run stand. Lungi Ngidi dismissed Pant in the fifth over to end dent India's chase further before Keshav Maharaj dismissed Karthik.

After 10 overs, Men in Blue reached 95/5, with Harshal Patel and Axar Patel at the crease.

