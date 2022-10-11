IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India's thumping victory in the 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India defeated South Africa clinically by seven wickets in the third ODI on Tuesday, October 11. With a thumping victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the hosts have clinched the series by 2-1. South Africa won their first match but ended up losing the next two contests.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a low-scoring contest between India and South Africa in Delhi. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the third ODI:

𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ @soulcastic what a comeback by

south africa batters still crying .

#bowling #IndiavsSouthAfrica

#kuldeepyadav What a performance by bowlerswhat a comeback by @imkuldeep18 Sir ..south africa batters still crying What a performance by bowlers 👈 what a comeback by @imkuldeep18 Sir .. south africa batters still crying 😂.#bowling #IndiavsSouthAfrica #kuldeepyadav https://t.co/tDc02Npt3Q

Farid ¹⁸ 🇮🇳 @KohliStaan18 99 all out vs India as a tribute to Pakistan's 99 all-out vs Zimbabwe

#INDvsSA SA99 all out vs Indiaas a tribute to Pakistan's99 all-out vs Zimbabwe SA🇿🇦 99 all out vs India 🇮🇳 as a tribute to Pakistan's 🇵🇰99 all-out vs Zimbabwe🇿🇼 #INDvsSA https://t.co/WfEzG4rH2K

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #INDvSA Shikhar Dhawan at the toss with a different SA captain every game Shikhar Dhawan at the toss with a different SA captain every game 😄 #INDvSA https://t.co/28iE883xSW

Avinash @imavinashvk



Kuldeep Yadav with a 4-fer another memory revived.



Well done boys.



#INDvsSA

#IndvsSAodi South Africa came looking for direct qualification for the world cup and revived memories of 99 all out.Kuldeep Yadav with a 4-fer another memory revived.Well done boys. South Africa came looking for direct qualification for the world cup and revived memories of 99 all out. Kuldeep Yadav with a 4-fer another memory revived. Well done boys.#INDvsSA #IndvsSAodi https://t.co/gHO8p4bzSx

Team India's clinical performance against South Africa in the 3rd ODI

Indian bowlers produced a brilliant collective effort in the afternoon to back their captain's decision to bowl first. The Proteas openers began the innings watchfully before Quinton de Kock (6) departed in the third over with just seven runs on the scoreboard.

From there on, wickets fell like a house of cards, leading to an unceremonious collapse. Heinrich Klaasen (34) showed some resistance for a while, but his departure in the 25th over as the seventh wicket ended South Africa's hopes of a resurgence.

The visitors skittled out for 99 in 27.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (4/18), Washington Sundar (2/15), Mohammed Siraj (2/17), and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) bowled exceptionally for the hosts.

India chased the total in 19 overs and won the match by seven wickets. Shikhar Dhawan (8 off 14 balls) and Ishan Kishan (10 off 18 balls) failed to get going for the Men in Blue. Opener Shubman Gill (49) looked in decent touch and took his side to the winning shores.

Gill fell one run short of a half-century in the 19th over, with Team India on the brink of a victory. Shreyas Iyer (28*) then finished the match in style with a six in the 20th over in the company of Sanju Samson (2*).

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Team India opener Shubman Gill reflected on the series win and said:

"Definitely quite disappointed with the way I got out but the way we came back in the series was special. Especially the way the bowlers bowled was great. It was a really pleasing series for us.

He added:

"Doesn't matter what the result is. In the team meetings we were talking about just trusting the process and play the way we've been playing. Exciting times for us with the 50-over Asia Cup coming up and a lot of one-day series coming up. And a World Cup in India is very special."

Team India will be back in action on October 23, when they take on Pakistan in their opening match of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Poll : 0 votes