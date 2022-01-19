Virat Kohli overtakes Babar Azam in Test Rankings after classic knock in India vs South Africa 3rd Test

Virat Kohli has attained seventh position in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters. The right-handed Indian batter has overtaken Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Pakistan captain Babar Azam after a magnificent batting performance in Cape Town.

Kohli recovered from his injury and returned to the Indian playing XI for the third match of the ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa. He scored a brilliant 79 in conditions where most of the batters struggled.

Thanks to his half-century, Virat now has 767 rating points to his name. He is only below Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma and Travis Head in the latest rankings.

Head has climbed seven places to jointly hold the fifth position with Indian Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Williamson and Smith have swapped their positions in the top four.

New Zealand's vice-captain Tom Latham has entered the top 10 after an excellent double century against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

Virat Kohli is not the only Indian to move up in the latest ICC Test Rankings

While Kohli has jumped two places in the Test rankings for batters, Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the top 10 of the bowlers' rankings after taking six wickets in the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and bagged one more wicket in the second innings.

Pat Cummins and Ravichandran Ashwin continue to be the top two names on the bowlers' leaderboard. Kagiso Rabada has joined them in the top three with 828 rating points. The South African speedster has climbed above New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi. James Anderson has slipped below Tim Southee and holds seventh position now.

