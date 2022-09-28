IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Arshdeep Singh & Deepak Chahar share 5 wickets in a sensational 15-ball burst in 1st T20I

Team India pacers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar gave their team a fantastic start in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, September 28, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The two Indian fast bowlers did an exceptional job with the new ball, rattling South Africa's top-order in the powerplay overs. Arshdeep dismissed Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in his opening spell, while Chahar bagged the wickets of Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs.

The tourists had a disastrous start to their innings as Bavuma, Rossouw and Stubbs departed without troubling the scorers. There was something for the pacers on the surface and the Indian bowlers made full use of it, making it difficult for the visitors.

Watch the video of the wickets below:

Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the

5 wickets summed up in 11 seconds.

Arshdeep, who missed the recently concluded home T20I series against Australia, made a fantastic comeback, bowling a stunning spell upfront in the encounter.

Chahar also made the most of the opportunity, returning with figures of 2/24 in his four overs. He did an excellent job while bowling in tandem with the left-armer in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out with a niggle.

South Africa in search of a miraculous turnaround in 1st T20I against India

At the time of writing, South Africa were reeling at 49/6 at the end of 11 overs. Bowling all-rounders Wayne Parnell and Keshav Maharaj are currently at the crease and the onus is on them to take their side to a respectable total.

Aiden Markram was the only saving grace for the Temba Bavuma-led side in the first half of their innings. The right-handed batter managed 25 runs off 24 deliveries before being dismissed by Harshal Patel in the eighth over.

UPDATE



Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first



Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel also did exceedingly well to contain the runs and build pressure on the batters in the middle overs.

The hosts will hope to restrict the Proteas to a low total before chasing down the target to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

