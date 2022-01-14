[Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara drops a dolly, deprives team of crucial wicket in 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Things went from bad to worse for India at Cape Town when Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a regulation catch at first slip to deprive his team of a crucial breakthrough.

It happened on the fourth ball of the 40th over. Jasprit Bumrah got Keegan Petersen to edge a rising delivery just wide of off-stump. It flew fast, but at a comfortable chest height for Pujara. He tried to cup it with both hands, but let it through. The ball hit Pujara's body and dropped near Virat Kohli at second slip.

While the skipper didn't reveal any emotions, Pujara managed a rueful smile. Bumrah, who was ready to celebrate, turned around and walked back to his mark dejectedly. The other Indian fielders continued their usual encouragements, just in a quieter tone.

Petersen, 28, with his rugged methods, has been South Africa's best batter in the series. He once again showcased his class in this innings, playing the enforcer with a quick half-century. Although the right-hander played and missed a lot of deliveries and got away with some loose drives, the dropped catch was the first real chance that he gave to the Indians.

Pujara, meanwhile, is not having the best of games. He couldn't contribute much with the bat in the second innings. Ironically, Petersen took a stunning catch to dismiss him. Pujara also missed a half-chance of a catch earlier, all at a time when he's under scrutiny for his batting form.

India staring at humbling defeat after Cheteshwar Pujara's drop

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami gave Indian fans a sliver of hope by extracting some swing and movement in the first half-hour. But it all died down as the match progressed as Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen survived everything they threw at them, fanning Kohli and co.'s frustrations further.

With just over 60 runs left to chase (at the time of writing), India are staring down the barrel of a 2-1 series defeat. It would be disappointing at all levels, considering it seemed like India's best chance to win their first Test series in South Africa.

